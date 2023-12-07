Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

Where are they now, those armour-clad centurions, striding through Bordeaux, en route for Stade Lescure, a severe bout of chewed fingernails and, eventually, agonisingly, thrillingly, glory? That was 25 years ago and even if the Roman Empire did last a tad longer, Bath RFC was also to suffer the indignity of crumbling after a long period of dominance.

But, and whisper it gently for it has been whispered before only for dreams to turn to dust, Bath look to be in reasonable shape for a tilt at honours. They go into this season’s Investec Champions Cup with credible prospects and even if that sort of qualified acclaim is hardly the most ringing of endorsements, at least Johann van Graan’s side are in the conversation. Who would have thought, as Andy Nicol fumbled under the posts and Jon Callard kept swinging that deadly boot of his, that deflation and under-achievement would so often be the prevailing talk in the following years? It’s been a tale of woe on the banks of the Avon.

Ieuan Evans and Mike Catt celebrate” width=”1200″ height=”800″ /> Bath’s historic 1998 European triumph capped a trophy-laden 15-year spell in the club’s history (Photo Dave Rogers/Getty Images)

After such a lengthy period in the doldrums, shamefully twice coming close to relegation, saved only by a technicality 18 months ago, small steps towards some sort of accomplishment are to be noted, if not yet applauded. When all the horses are only just approaching the starting stalls, it is easy to be considered a prospect.

Bath open their campaign against Ulster at The Rec – still quaint, still evocative, still inadequate, open to the elements and still due to be replaced with a spanking new stadium, a promise that might finally be realised just as all those pledges of a bright new future for the team are supposed, yet again, to come to fruition.

This is followed by a game against Cardiff at the Arms Park, a fixture resonant of respective one-time grandees of the club game fallen by the wayside. With Racing 92 and Toulouse also to be played in Pool 2, Bath have their work cut out if they are to top the group. Qualifying for the much-welcomed round of 16 is another matter in this head-scratching, tweaked format. Such a goal is Bath’s minimum objective.

Bath had strong leadership on and off the field, a no-nonsense sense of direction, hard-edged and ruthless, assured enough in their own capabilities to berate each other if things slipped below a certain standard

There was a time when whatever generation of Bath player you were interviewing would roll their eyes and state that the past achievements of the club were just that and ought not to be brought into present-day reckoning. That defence mechanism was, and remains, piffle.

The qualities that made Bath pre-eminent in the latter days of amateurism – 10 domestic Cups, six league titles and, stretching into the professional era, that first European Cup win by a British side – hold true now if you were to put together a DNA profile for a champion club. They had strong leadership on and off the field, a no-nonsense sense of direction, hard-edged and ruthless, assured enough in their own capabilities to berate each other if things slipped below a certain standard, a holistic blend of exceptional talent, be it the grunt of Gareth Chilcott, the abrasiveness of a Roger Spurrell, the footballing intellect of a Jon Hall and ever onwards through Stuart Barnes, Jeremy Guscott, Simon Halliday, Tony Swift and so many more.

Manager Jack Rowell was charismatic yet enigmatic, part strategic guru, part back-seat driver, insightful enough to recognise that his players on the field knew better than he did and let them get on with it.

Johann van Graan stabilised Bath last term after they finished bottom the season before, and they are currently in the Premiership’s top two (Photo Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

So, how do this current crop stack up?

Finally, Bath look to have sound management in Van Graan, who has brought to the party the same sort of South African hard-headedness and empathetic values that infused the Springboks’ World Cup-winning campaign. The former Munster head coach came in with either the easiest or the most difficult job in the game. If the Premiership had not been ring-fenced just before the end of the 2021-22 seasons, Bath would have been in the mire after the most horrendous of campaigns.