Young back row named by Highlanders to face Crusaders

The Highlanders have named a young back row to take the Crusaders as they look to end a multi-year losing streak against New Zealand teams.

It won’t be easy with the Crusaders boosted by multiple All Blacks and winning nine of the last 10 against the Highlanders. The last win was back in 2021 by 33-12.

Captain Billy Harmon will miss the match after cutting his hand against Moana Pasifika in Tonga, which means Sean Withy will start at openside with Oliver Haig named on the blindside. Firebrand loose forward Nikora Broughton has been named at No.8 to round out the young trio.

Elsewhere in the team Cam Miller will start again at first five-eighth along with Folau Fakatava, while Jake Te Hiwi will start in the midfield with Tanielu Tele’a.

“I was pleased with how Cam led the team last week, especially when Billy had to leave the field in Tonga, he stepped up and he’s been given the opportunity to that again for us this week,” head coach Clarke Dermody said.

Connor Garden-Bachop will miss the game due to HIA protocols while former New Zealand U20 fullback Finn Hurley has been named on the bench.

“We’re at the business end of the season and this game is important, not just because of the history tied to the rivalry, but also because every point counts towards the end of the season,” Dermody said.

Highlanders team to play the Crusaders:

1. Ethan de Groot (c)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Folau Fakatava

1o. Cameron Millar

11. Martín Bogado

12. Jake Te Hiwi

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Will Tucker

20. Will Stodart

21. James Arscott

22. Sam Gilbert

23. Finn Hurley