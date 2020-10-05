7:17am, 05 October 2020

Worcester boss Alan Solomons says a decision must be made “in the best interests of players, staff and families” about whether Wednesday’s delayed Gallagher Premiership game against Sale Sharks goes ahead.

The Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and Public Health England are all involved in that process after 16 Sale players and three staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The game should have taken place on Sunday, but Sale must undergo additional testing overseen by PHE and an independent audit of their track and trace processes before the match can be staged.

Solomons said: “That decision is taken purely in what is in the best interests of players, staff and families.

“This is a major decision. It is certainly a red flag to have 19 people test positive.”

Sale need a bonus-point victory over Worcester to book a Premiership play-off appointment with Wasps next weekend.

If they win without a bonus, it will be Exeter away, and should they lose, then Sale are out and Bath progress.

Warriors rugby director Solomons added: “The north of England is an area where the virus is on the increase.

“There are the circumstances there with a definitive cluster of 19 people, second wave, and they need to take a decision.

“It is their decision, and they bear the consequences of those decisions.”

Solomons continued: “We just need to get some clarity and certainty. Premiership Rugby need to make a decision, working in conjunction with the RFU and Public Health England.

“We are preparing (for the Sale game) and have done everything correctly.

“If the game is played, we will be well up for the fixture. Nobody need be concerned.

“The one thing we would never do, and I don’t believe any team in the Premiership would, is coast at this level. Every team put out gives everything.”