With over 200 appearances, Gloucester captain makes decision on future

Gloucester Rugby have today confirmed that club captain, Lewis Ludlow, has penned a new deal to stay with the Cherry & Whites at Kingsholm.

Now in his third full season as club captain, Ludlow has committed his future to the club after recently making his 200th Gloucester Rugby appearance, against Harlequins.

He joined the Gloucester Rugby Academy at 17 and made his senior debut in a friendly against Japan in November 2013.

He was appointed captain by George Skivington in November 2020, a superb season for the back row, culminating in his first England cap the following summer.

His leadership ability was recognised immediately at international level, becoming just the fifth player to captain England on debut, against the USA in July 2021.

?? ???????. 🫡 Gloucester Rugby is delighted to confirm that Club Captain @LewisLudlow94 has signed a new deal at Kingsholm. 👉 https://t.co/bl4eGfvkhU#ThisIsMyHolm pic.twitter.com/4KADHZXgI4 — Gloucester Rugby 🍒 (@gloucesterrugby) December 13, 2023

Director of Rugby, George Skivington, commented: “Luds represents everything that this Club and this team are about. He’s not from Gloucester, but he’s incredibly proud to represent the city and its people.

‘Everytime Luds steps on the pitch you know you’re going to get nothing less than 100% commitment and effort from him.

“He’s an excellent leader and motivator and he gets the best out of the people playing around him, particularly some of the younger guys that have come through recently.

“He’s an integral part of this group and we’re really pleased he’s re-signed here at Gloucester.”