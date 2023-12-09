Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Rugby World Cup 2023 News

'Nearly men': Ian Foster's All Black legacy as head coach

The World Cup elimination messages Galthie got from Henry, Woodward

Breaking: Former Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui confirms his next move

Why Miles Amatosero can be the Wallabies' next Will Skelton

More RWC23 More News

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 29 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 29 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Gloucester

Gloucester end losing run with victory over Black Lion in Georgia

By PA
Luka Matkava of Black Lion in action during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Black Lion and Gloucester Rugby at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on December 9, 2023 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

George Barton ended Gloucester’s losing streak by kicking five penalties to clinch a 15-10 European Challenge Cup victory over tournament debutants Black Lion in Tbilisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester made the trip to Georgia after suffering six successive Gallagher Premiership defeats – a sequence of results that had ramped up external pressure on rugby director George Skivington.

But they prevailed in a tense encounter at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, with fly-half Barton the match-winner.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Barton booted two early penalties before Black Lion went ahead through a Luka Matkava try that he also converted, but Barton completed a hat-trick before the break.

The second period proved try-less, but two more Barton penalties to one from Matkava meant that Gloucester rediscovered a winning formula.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic
Search