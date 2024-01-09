Will South Africa men's World Cup win launch a revolution for Springbok Women?
They say a rising tide lifts all boats. But that’s not always true. At least not in South African rugby where triumphs in the men’s game have failed to translate into anything close to success for the women’s programme.
Even before Siya Kolisi’s team lifted their second consecutive World Cup in France last year, the Springbok Women were languishing as a second-tier nation. Now with four Webb Ellis trophies in the cabinet, the gap between the two organisations is stark.
But a new year has brought newfound optimism at SA Rugby headquarters. And for Lynne Cantwell, the former Irish international now working as South Africa’s high performance manager, that fourth title could have a positive impact on the oft-forgotten half of the population.
“The men’s victory can only be seen as a good thing for us,” Cantwell says. “The Springbok brand, which of course we’re a part of, has greatly improved and attracted loads of attention. That brings extra interest, more investment, a higher standard from within the group. We want that success as well and the senior management at SA Rugby wants it for us too.
“But we also have to be realistic. The international women’s game is 42 years old. The South African international game is 22 years old. The context of that age is important. Yes, we’re unhappy with where we’re ranked and are ambitious to move up the table. But we also know we’re competing against teams who have been at this longer than us.”
South Africa are currently ranked 13th and have reached a high of 10th on World Rugby’s metrics. The men’s side is first at present but that is less of a concern than the women’s side placed above the Boks. Spain, Japan, the United States of America and Canada are all ahead. And though the gap is closing – especially on Spain in 12th who were beaten by South Africa 35-20 in April last year – it remains a blight on a country that claims to have rugby coursing through the national bloodstream.
“I’d be pulling my hair out if I felt that no one cared,” Cantwell replies when asked if she ever gets frustrated in what must feel like an uphill battle. “But I honestly feel that everyone involved has the best interests of this team at heart.
“What is a challenge though is not unique to us. It’s a challenge for all sports teams around the world and that is a combination of financial support and resources available to players. It’s not easy to finance all of our needs. So we’re pushing hard and we’re seeing growth year on year. The national teams are in a good place. It’s the pathway where there needs to be significant investment and that is taking time.”
The Bulls Daisies – the women’s branch of the Blue Bulls franchise in Pretoria – turning professional last year helped to a degree, but they remain the only domestic team with a fully professional women’s outfit. Which means that when many players are selected to represent their country, they’re stepping into an environment unlike anything they’ve experienced before. The men’s programme has no such problems.
“What you need to understand is that for some of the girls, they’ve never really been coached before,” Cantwell explains. “It’s not that they can’t grasp what we’re teaching them, it’s just that they don’t have that foundation in rugby IQ. There is a perception that the girls don’t know what they’re doing but we need to reframe that. The truth is that they haven’t necessarily been taught how.
“So it’s hard to load them with overly complicated defensive sets or attacking plans when they’re still developing the basics. They’re great athletes and very skilful, but they haven’t had the opportunities that the men have had who have come through schools and academies and age-group rugby. This is where the [men’s] Springboks have helped.”
Almost all of Rassie Erasmus’ and Jacques Nienaber’s assistants have worked with the women’s team whenever the men have not been in camp. Felix Jones, the attack coach who will soon join England, has helped spark imagination in the back line.
Deon Edwards and Daan Human have fine-tuned the scrum and line-out. Even Andy Edwards, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, has provided advice on how to extend a player’s output across a season that now includes the WXV tournament.
The challenge is also in creating a more robust playing group. Cantwell points out that Zenay Jordaan, South Africa’s most capped woman, retired last year with 37 Test appearances over 14 years. The plan now is to have at least 40% of the squad reach 30 caps by the time the World Cup kicks off next year. That means that almost half of the group would have three quarters of Jordan’s caps by playing at least 12 Tests a year.
“It’s a big step up,” Cantwell concedes. “But it’s necessary. We need to get miles in the legs. We have noticed an increase in injuries. Some of the girls just aren’t used to playing so much rugby. But it’s the only way we’re going to compete. We can’t play a handful of games and expect to get better.”
Which means deeper wells are needed, both in terms of physical attributes as well as mental toughness. Here is where the men’s Boks come in again.
“They’re so good at storytelling,” Cantwell says of Kolisi’s team. “They have a narrative, a mythology. They represent something and everyone understands that. It’s why players who are benched don’t sulk and remain committed to the cause. It’s why when given the choice of two changing rooms at the World Cup in France they always chose the smaller one. They are a team that understands what it means to struggle and they use that to their advantage.
“We can do the same. Our girls also understand what it means to be South African, to represent South Africa. Some of them have come through hardship to get here and all of them have been chastised or criticised for being women rugby players at some stage on their journey. We need to leverage that. We need to get supporters buying into the story like they’ve done with the men’s team.
“All fans want to support a winning side but they’ll back you if they believe that you’re representing them. We need to tap into those personal stories. There is a common language here between the teams, not just on the pitch. If we can bridge that gap, we may start to bridge other gaps where they exist.”
Comments on RugbyPass
unlike some rugby pass pundits like - little *pecos*, filthy potty mouth *Forward Pass* and *Nickers* in a twist I like Rugby and I like factual based discussions not - oh I disagree so I will use silly descriptors to abuse you. I did bite back to shut them up. I am glad they have blocked me. They now block their ears from facts they choose not to see and read. They re-read their own facebook feeds. Facts AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS top the list of Rugby nations greatest brand worth AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS were the top team for over a decade AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS have a superb ruby system So don't pick NON NZ born players esp PI, pick your own from your system, pay well and look after player welfare, good luck I wish you well. But Don't cherry pick poach players. Pick say Ethan Blackadder on the flank, leave Tonga out of it. Pick NZ speed and flair. Leave Fiji out. IRB if you have not go the guts to pay PI more, then at least tell NZ to pick their own. *Global game, not one or two powerhouses.*35 Go to comments
FACTS NZ has the most money, have been ranked no 1 the most and they have a good player base and rugby coaching system. Yet in RWC cup squad they had many non NZ born players. Why is this? It must stop. I have provided the list elsewhere on this page. 1 Money RUGBY 10 2023 The report on the most valuable and strongest national rugby team brands New Zealand Rugby (USD282 million) England Rugby (USD264 million) France Rugby (USD159 million) Ireland Rugby (USD150 million) Wales Rugby (USD132 million) South Africa Rugby (USD117 million) 2 Ranking Ranked No 1 in the world For 509 weeks consecutively from 16 November 2009 to 19 August 2019 3 Famous rugby System So why on top of all that would the AB's do this ? and importantly the IRB and the rest of the world let them get away with unfairly targeting and making offers to Non NZ born PI players? Unfair to 1 The rest of the world 2 The PI nations 3 NZ born players *So yes NZRFU lets talk eligibility.*35 Go to comments
Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.3 Go to comments
It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.2 Go to comments
I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.1 Go to comments
I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.59 Go to comments
Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.2 Go to comments
an utterly absurd rule2 Go to comments
3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending1 Go to comments
Bla bla bla bla bla2 Go to comments
My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.1 Go to comments
France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.3 Go to comments
Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.3 Go to comments
To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you291 Go to comments
I don't know that having an English coach counts as a tactic.1 Go to comments
My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.35 Go to comments
On the basis they don’t even let women anywhere near the barbecue I think the answer is fairly predictable….2 Go to comments
A true great of the game. RIP.1 Go to comments
“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.16 Go to comments
Judging by the ladies 7s…no2 Go to comments