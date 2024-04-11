Why the Crusaders will take ‘real confidence’ into decisive Waratahs clash

Rugby World Cup winner Mils Muliaina believes the Crusaders should take “real confidence” into their upcoming clash with the NSW Waratahs as the defending champions look to claim what would be their second win of the season.

The Crusaders snapped their historic losing streak in round five against the Chiefs in Christchurch, and after a bye week, have named a menacing lineup which includes the return of All Blacks loose forward Ethan Blackadder.

Blackadder, 29, who hasn’t played since New Zealand’s big win over Uruguay at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France, is set for his first minutes of the Super Rugby Pacific season after being named to start at blindside flanker.

Coach Rob Penney has also named Noah Hotham to start at scrumhalf after the 2023 New Zealand U20s captain’s sensational performance last time out against the Chiefs. Hotham was especially impressive during the first quarter of that fixture.



But, as former All Black Mils Muliaina discussed this week, the news isn’t so good for the NSW Waratahs who have lost world-class prop Angus Bell for the season. The Wallaby has re-injured his big-toe ligament.

“Angus Bell, he’s a huge loss,” Muliaina said on Stan Sports’ The Call Up. “Not only is he a great and fantastic scrummanger but around the park he’s also very dominant in that space.

“Considering what’s coming off the bench for the Crusaders, he’ll be sorely missed.

“I like the fact that Noah Hotham gets another chance. You’ll obviously remember before the bye they beat the Chiefs (and) Noah was on the bench and he had to come in at the very last minute for (Mitchell) Drummond who fell ill that day.

“(Hotham) had an integral part in that win. He played an integral part in the win against the Chiefs to get them back.

“I think the boost from Ethan Blackadder, the muscle that he’s going to bring particularly off the back of that victory, he’s going to be a big part. Having those guys come back… I think the Crusaders can go into this with real confidence.”

With the likes of Scott Barrett, David Havili, Mitchell Drummond and Tamaiti Williams still unavailable, openside flanker Tom Christie has retained the captaincy. Christie joins Blackadder and Cullen Grace in a lethal backrow trio.

Try-scoring machines Sevu Reece and Johnny McNicholl will line up on each wing with All Black Dallas McLeod and marquee recruit Levi Aumua in the midfield.

Aumua, who made the move from Moana Pasifika to the Crusaders, hasn’t quite reached the heights that many expected of him in the famous red and black jersey as two-time World Cup winner Tim Horan discussed.

“When you look at the side Mils it’s a cracking Crusaders side,” Tim Horan added. “We’ve got Sevu Reece there, (Dallas) McLeod, Cullen Grace and I just think that Ethan Blackadder’s back in.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 26 37 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

“The big matchup I’m looking forward to is Levi Aumua in the centre up against Izzy Perese. That defensively for Izzy Perese is going to be a really big challenge for him.

“Levi Aumua, he was chased by three or four different clubs. He was keen to go back to the Queensland Reds where he went to school for his last two years in Brisbane, and the Crusaders picked him up.

“He’s got to start delivering for this team. He’s got to start to really try and carry them across the advantage line to give them a platform.”