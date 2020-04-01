What to watch right now on RugbyPass

31 March, 10:35pm

Go back to a simpler time and revel in the ignorant bliss that was 1998. The good old days when there was just three teams in the Tri Nations, and we all knew it, because there it was, right there in the name. We had no idea what an Investec was, but we didn’t care because the likes of Lomu, Cullen, Wilson, & co were running about on the tele each weekend. Watch that in all its glory above.

Imagine being on lockdown without computers and the internet! Or even just one of those things! There would probably be a lot of knife fights going on right now if it wasn’t so easy to let off steam by playing computer games online. Watch the cousins Vunipola do battle in the opening round of our 2020 FIFA-Pro Championship here:

When was the last time you watched probably the greatest ever game of rugby? It was the year 2000 and both teams were stacked full of all-time-greats such as Lomu, Cullen, Umaga, Mehrtens, Gregan, Larkham, Little, Mortlock and Eales. Check that shit out right here on our YouTube channel:

Of the many great titles on offer from the RugbyPass back catalogue, that is thus far just 3 examples, however, there’s so much more available absolutely free, right here on RugbyPass! There’s already been such a tremendous amount of rugby played over the years, and so much discussion, analysis, and so very many highlights, that you’ll likely find everything you could ever need to get through the current disruption to live rugby coverage right here in the RugbyPass Videos Library. There’s load in there, like that time we went behind the scenes with one of the most iconic rugby clubs in the world as they prepared for a clash with Wales at the Principality stadium:

We trust this will all go some way to easing the pain of isolation from live rugby that we are all suffering through.

