What to watch right now on RugbyPass

Wales WAL Scotland SCO
Scotland SCO 28 France FRA 17
Scotland (W) SCW France (W) FRW
England ENG 33 Wales WAL 30
England (W) ENW 66 Wales (W) WAW 7
Brumbies BRU 47 Waratahs WAR 14
Jaguares JAG Highlanders HIG
Sharks SHA 24 Stormers STO 14
Reds RED 41 Bulls BUL 17
Sunwolves SUN 14 Crusaders CRU 49
Blues BLU 43 Lions LIO 10
Chiefs CHI 24 Hurricanes HUR 27
Bulls BUL 38 Highlanders HIG 13
Sharks SHA 33 Jaguares JAG 19
Rebels REB 37 Lions LIO 17
Hurricanes HUR 15 Blues BLU 24
Waratahs WAR 14 Chiefs CHI 51
Crusaders CRU 24 Reds RED 20
Sunwolves SUN 14 Brumbies BRU 47
Bristol BRI 28 Harlequins HAR 15
Exeter EXE 57 Bath BAT 20
Wasps WAS 39 Gloucester GLO 22
Saracens SAR 24 Leicester LEI 13
Sale SAL 39 London Irish LON 0
Worcester WOR 10 Northampton NOR 16
Dragons GWE 25 Benetton BEN 37
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Highlanders HIG Chiefs CHI Fri
10 Apr
1:00am
Blues BLU Hurricanes HUR Sat
11 Apr
12:45am
Reds RED Rebels REB Sat
11 Apr
5:45am
Sharks SHA Waratahs WAR Sat
11 Apr
9:05am
Bulls BUL Lions LIO Sat
11 Apr
11:15am
Brumbies BRU Jaguares JAG Sun
12 Apr
2:05am
Leicester LEI London Irish LON Fri
10 Apr
10:00am
Northampton NOR Bath BAT Fri
10 Apr
2:45pm
Bristol BRI Exeter EXE Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Saracens SAR Gloucester GLO Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Worcester WOR Harlequins HAR Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Wasps WAS Sale SAL Sun
12 Apr
10:00am
Connacht CON Glasgow GLA Fri
10 Apr
2:35pm
Edinburgh EDI Benetton BEN Fri
10 Apr
2:35pm
Kings KIN Scarlets SCA Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Munster MUN Cardiff CAR Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Cheetahs CHE Ospreys SWA Sat
11 Apr
12:15pm
Leinster LEI Zebre ZEB Sat
11 Apr
12:15pm
Dragons GWE Ulster ULS Sat
11 Apr
2:35pm
Go back to a simpler time and revel in the ignorant bliss that was 1998. The good old days when there was just three teams in the Tri Nations, and we all knew it, because there it was, right there in the name. We had no idea what an Investec was, but we didn’t care because the likes of Lomu, Cullen, Wilson, & co were running about on the tele each weekend. Watch that in all its glory above.

Imagine being on lockdown without computers and the internet! Or even just one of those things! There would probably be a lot of knife fights going on right now if it wasn’t so easy to let off steam by playing computer games online. Watch the cousins Vunipola do battle in the opening round of our 2020 FIFA-Pro Championship here:

When was the last time you watched probably the greatest ever game of rugby? It was the year 2000 and both teams were stacked full of all-time-greats such as Lomu, Cullen, Umaga, Mehrtens, Gregan, Larkham, Little, Mortlock and Eales. Check that shit out right here on our YouTube channel:

Of the many great titles on offer from the RugbyPass back catalogue, that is thus far just 3 examples, however, there’s so much more available absolutely free, right here on RugbyPass! There’s already been such a tremendous amount of rugby played over the years, and so much discussion, analysis, and so very many highlights, that you’ll likely find everything you could ever need to get through the current disruption to live rugby coverage right here in the RugbyPass Videos Library. There’s load in there, like that time we went behind the scenes with one of the most iconic rugby clubs in the world as they prepared for a clash with Wales at the Principality stadium:

 

We trust this will all go some way to easing the pain of isolation from live rugby that we are all suffering through.

 

