The World School Sevens is an u18 sevens rugby tournament that would normally feature over 30 teams from around the world, but this year due to international travel restrictions will see 16 exciting all New Zealand teams go head to head.
Catch all the action live from Field 1 right here on RugbyPass as 8 mens and 8 women’s teams do battle at Pakuranga Rugby Club from 8:45am NZT Saturday 19 December 2020.
