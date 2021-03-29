5:03pm, 29 March 2021

Isaac Lucas was one of Australia’s brightest up and coming talents, having assisted the national under-20 side to a final berth in the last edition of the World Championships back in 2019.

After a contract despite with the Reds last year, Lucas was one of three players to move offshore, landing in the Japan Top League with the Ricoh Black Rams where his older brother Matt Lucas also plays.

The 22-year-old flyhalf has undoubtedly become one of the form flyhalves in the entire Top League this season, each week dazzling opponents with an uncanny ability to break the line and set up his teammates for tries.

Despite winning just one game this season, Lucas has been one of the shining lights as they have been competitive in nearly every match so far, even pushing the heavyweights of the competition.

In their four losses, a solitary point separated the Black Rams from league-leaders Kobe as they went down 19-20. A last play miracle from TJ Perenara stole the game 22-17 for the Red Hurricanes. While on the weekend, Canon Eagles escaped with a 31-28 victory with a last second penalty goal.

The skill of Lucas was on show early against Canon as he took on Springbok centre Jesse Kriel on the edge, holding the star centre off with one hand, breaking through one tackle and then providing basketball pass over the top for his winger to scamper away for the opening try.

There aren’t many players that can make Jesse Kriel look substandard in defence as the former Australian under-20 rep did on this occasion.

A perfectly weighted chip kick from Lucas off a set-piece play set up Ricoh’s second try, bouncing up perfectly into the arms of centre Amanaki Lotoahea.

The two Lucas’ try assists gave Ricoh a 14-7 halftime lead, which was extended to 21-5 after the break before Canon staged their fightback.

After two tries to the Eagles with the gap closed to 21-all, it was Isaac Lucas again who broke the deadlock with a brilliant individual try.

Using turnover ball, Ricoh spread it wide to find Lucas injecting from the back. Using a dummy to hold Jesse Kriel to the outside player, Lucas ghosted around his man and kept the Springbok centre turned inside out.

He threw another dummy before turning the fullback inside-out, before scoring over the top of three Canon players in the long run.

Unfortunately Lucas’ performance went in vein as Canon hit back again through supersub Hosea Saumaki. Saumaki was then involved in the final play which earned Canon the match-winning penalty, kicked over by Japanese international Yu Tumara.

Watch Isaac Lucas’ highlights against the Canon Eagles below