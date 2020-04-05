Watch: Episode 3 of The Season with Brisbane Boys College 1st XV

04 April, 9:46pm

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Brisbane Boys College, Series 6 of the award-winning documentary The Season is here, taking you inside one of Australia’s leading rugby nurseries.

A compelling team performance from the First XV in Round 1 eases the injury concerns from the previous week, while the boys are thrust into the industrious rhythm of the school term.

The coaching staff apply their expertise to ensure a quality debrief before Round 2, while the Rugby Support Group prepares for the first home game of the year.

Pre-match rituals are carried out in the shadow of the impending first home game against Brisbane Grammar, as the crowd gathers in force on Miskin Oval to see if the team can remain unbeaten in a season that has started with such promise.

