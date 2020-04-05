Documentaries, Highlights, Shows, and More, all for Free! Documentaries, Highlights, & More!
Close Notice
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Wales WAL Scotland SCO
Scotland SCO 28 France FRA 17
Scotland (W) SCW France (W) FRW
England ENG 33 Wales WAL 30
England (W) ENW 66 Wales (W) WAW 7
Brumbies BRU 47 Waratahs WAR 14
Jaguares JAG Highlanders HIG
Sharks SHA 24 Stormers STO 14
Reds RED 41 Bulls BUL 17
Sunwolves SUN 14 Crusaders CRU 49
Blues BLU 43 Lions LIO 10
Chiefs CHI 24 Hurricanes HUR 27
Bulls BUL 38 Highlanders HIG 13
Sharks SHA 33 Jaguares JAG 19
Rebels REB 37 Lions LIO 17
Hurricanes HUR 15 Blues BLU 24
Bristol BRI 28 Harlequins HAR 15
Exeter EXE 57 Bath BAT 20
Wasps WAS 39 Gloucester GLO 22
Saracens SAR 24 Leicester LEI 13
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Highlanders HIG Chiefs CHI Fri
10 Apr
1:00am
Blues BLU Hurricanes HUR Sat
11 Apr
12:45am
Reds RED Rebels REB Sat
11 Apr
5:45am
Sharks SHA Waratahs WAR Sat
11 Apr
9:05am
Bulls BUL Lions LIO Sat
11 Apr
11:15am
Brumbies BRU Jaguares JAG Sun
12 Apr
2:05am
Leicester LEI London Irish LON Fri
10 Apr
10:00am
Northampton NOR Bath BAT Fri
10 Apr
2:45pm
Bristol BRI Exeter EXE Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Saracens SAR Gloucester GLO Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Worcester WOR Harlequins HAR Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Wasps WAS Sale SAL Sun
12 Apr
10:00am
Connacht CON Glasgow GLA Fri
10 Apr
2:35pm
Edinburgh EDI Benetton BEN Fri
10 Apr
2:35pm
Kings KIN Scarlets SCA Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Munster MUN Cardiff CAR Sat
11 Apr
10:00am
Cheetahs CHE Ospreys SWA Sat
11 Apr
12:15pm
Leinster LEI Zebre ZEB Sat
11 Apr
12:15pm
Dragons GWE Ulster ULS Sat
11 Apr
2:35pm
Back

Watch: The Season Episode 3

Back

Watch: Episode 3 of The Season with Brisbane Boys College 1st XV

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Brisbane Boys College, Series 6 of the award-winning documentary The Season is here, taking you inside one of Australia’s leading rugby nurseries.

A compelling team performance from the First XV in Round 1 eases the injury concerns from the previous week, while the boys are thrust into the industrious rhythm of the school term.

The coaching staff apply their expertise to ensure a quality debrief before Round 2, while the Rugby Support Group prepares for the first home game of the year.

Pre-match rituals are carried out in the shadow of the impending first home game against Brisbane Grammar, as the crowd gathers in force on Miskin Oval to see if the team can remain unbeaten in a season that has started with such promise.

Catch up on Episode 3 of The Season with Brisbane Boys College here.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Watch: Episode 3 of The Season with Brisbane Boys College 1st XV
    Search Loading