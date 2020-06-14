1:07am, 14 June 2020

It took twenty minutes for the Hurricanes to officially welcome Beauden Barrett in a Blues uniform when old teammate Dane Coles went one-on-one with the fullback.

Swinging back to the edge of the line out where Coles was stationed, the Hurricanes got the All Black hooker free down the right hand side.

On a collision course with Barrett trying to make a cover tackle, Coles took the opportunity gleefully to barge into the Blues fullback before scoring in the corner.

The try sparked a wild Canes mosh pit which kept Barrett in the mix to welcome him at his new team.

Update: Coles scores in the corner after bumping off Barrett. Canes come from everywhere to give it to their former No. 10. Good wholesome fun this. #BLUvHUR — Sam Bruce (@Sambruce86) June 14, 2020

Best revenge for Beudy is to return serve by steam rolling Coles for a try up the middle right? #BLUvHUR — Marc Peard Sports (@MarcPeardSports) June 14, 2020

Dane Coles!! Gives Barrett a bit of afters, after scoring on him, cant make that up, love it! #BLUvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Luke Robinson (@whakataneluke) June 14, 2020

AMAZING post-try shithousery from Dane Coles for Beauden Barrett! #BLUvHUR — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) June 14, 2020

Its bloody weird seeing Barrett in a Blues jersey #BLUvHUR — Kieran L ?? (@kieran_shaker) June 14, 2020

The display of speed and power from Coles was a throwback to his earlier self as a damaging edge roaming forward.

Fans on Twitter were impressed with the try, calling for Coles to be officially recognised as a winger.

That is perfection from Dane Coles #BLUvHUR — Henry Rounce (@Henry_Rounce) June 14, 2020

Holy shit what a finish from Coles. BB needs to make that tackle tbh ???? #BLUvHUR — Super Linebreaks (@SuperLinebreaks) June 14, 2020

#bluvhur Dane Coles still has foot speed. He gassed Beaudie (on the angle ?) — Ross Bishop (@roscobigfulla) June 14, 2020

Dane Coles try time! Obviously innovating during lockdown- New position : Hooker Winger? #BLUvHUR — Jimmy Ess (@DiamantinaRiver) June 14, 2020

Wow how long has it been since Dane Coles has done that! #SuperRugbyAotearoa #BLUvHUR — DJ Sport (@djsportreport) June 14, 2020

Dane Coles is a top winger ?#BLUvHUR — mose muiruri (@mosemuiruri) June 14, 2020

Coles moment of brilliance in the ball-in-hand was one bright spot in an otherwise troubling day for the Hurricanes pack.

The line out disintegrated under pressure from a stout Blues pack, with Coles having a number of throws stolen and the Hurricanes locks unable to get uncontested jumps.

After a fairly close half, the Blues pulled away early in the second half 27-13 with a try to Dalton Papali’i and two penalty goals to Otere Black.

After a missed Beauden Barrett drop goal attempt, Black kicked his third penalty to extend the lead to 30-13. Replacement Hurricanes halfback Jamie Booth scored in the final minutes to bring his side within 10 points of the Blues but that was it for the scoring, the Blues emerging 30-20 victors.