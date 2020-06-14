It took twenty minutes for the Hurricanes to officially welcome Beauden Barrett in a Blues uniform when old teammate Dane Coles went one-on-one with the fullback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swinging back to the edge of the line out where Coles was stationed, the Hurricanes got the All Black hooker free down the right hand side.

On a collision course with Barrett trying to make a cover tackle, Coles took the opportunity gleefully to barge into the Blues fullback before scoring in the corner.

The try sparked a wild Canes mosh pit which kept Barrett in the mix to welcome him at his new team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The display of speed and power from Coles was a throwback to his earlier self as a damaging edge roaming forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans on Twitter were impressed with the try, calling for Coles to be officially recognised as a winger.

Coles moment of brilliance in the ball-in-hand was one bright spot in an otherwise troubling day for the Hurricanes pack.

The line out disintegrated under pressure from a stout Blues pack, with Coles having a number of throws stolen and the Hurricanes locks unable to get uncontested jumps.

After a fairly close half, the Blues pulled away early in the second half 27-13 with a try to Dalton Papali’i and two penalty goals to Otere Black.

After a missed Beauden Barrett drop goal attempt, Black kicked his third penalty to extend the lead to 30-13. Replacement Hurricanes halfback Jamie Booth scored in the final minutes to bring his side within 10 points of the Blues but that was it for the scoring, the Blues emerging 30-20 victors.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now