Wallabies set for changes ahead of series decider with France

6:25pm, 13 July 2021

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has forecast changes to his line-up for the deciding test in Brisbane this Saturday, after France levelled the series with a gripping second test victory in Melbourne last night.

ADVERTISEMENT

France fullback Melvyn Jaminet was on hand to secure a 28-26 victory with a penalty in the 78th minute, wresting back the lead after the Wallabies had edged in front just minutes earlier at AAMI Park.

It was France’s first win over the Wallabies on Australian soil in 31 years.

The panel of Ross Karl, James Parsons and Bryn Hall discuss all the rugby news from around the world on this week’s episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

With Australia winning the first test in Brisbane last Saturday 23-21, the condensed series will now be decided back at Suncorp Stadium with both sides getting just four days break.

Rennie stuck by the same 23 for the first two tests, but said there would be new faces coming in for the series decider.

“I think so – we will see how our guys bounce back tomorrow,” Rennie said.

“There’s massive competition for places,” said Rennie. “There’s a number of guys who played in these first two games and there’s not a hell of a lot between them and someone who is outside that 23. We’ve got guys who have been really scrapping for an opportunity and deserve a crack and we want to see a response from those new guys coming in. They will be fresh and full of beans and give us some key energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Winger Tom Wright had an unhappy match, while Rennie could opt to reward halfback Tate McDermott with a start after he again impressed off the bench.

The Wallabies were outplayed at the breakdown, with France showing much more urgency to force penalties and turnovers.

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto lacked discipline in that area but still topped the tackle count.

The #AllBlacks have one final test ahead of them before they're likely to put out their top side in the Bledisloe Cup. Who will Ian Foster select on the right wing? #NZLvFIJ ?? @PatMcK6https://t.co/5rcHIeZ1Cf — The XV Rugby (@TheXV) July 13, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipper Michael Hooper, who was one of his team’s best, was upbeat about their chances in the decider.

“There’s no lack of effort in the squad – everyone is aiming up,” Hooper said. “We will wake up sore but rearing to go and if we fix up a couple of parts of our game, I think we can take it another level again.”

The Wallabies play France in the third and final test of the eToro series on Saturday 17th July, 8.00 pm AEST.

Melissa Woods, AAP