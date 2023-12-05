Wallabies lose one of their best players in shock defection to rugby league

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

2

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on his England winger Henry Arundell

3

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

4

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'

5

Why Ireland v South Africa can lead a new world order

More News More News

Latest Feature

Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

After so long in the doldrums, a 'well-balanced' Bath side look 'in reasonable shape' for a tilt at honours

International News

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

British and Irish Lions statement: 2025 tour starts with Dublin match

English schools emerge as some of the favourites for World School's Festival 2023 with new teams announced

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'

More International More News

Trending Video

Johnnie Beattie discusses what Ronan O'Gara needs to change about his coaching style | Le French Rugby Pod

Johnnie Beattie reflects on Ronan O'Gara's coaching ban and how he needs to change.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 2 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
International

Wallabies lose one of their best players in shock defection to rugby league

By Ben Smith
Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Waratahs and Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has shocked Australian Rugby after signing a new deal with rugby league that will see him leave union.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report from the Sydney Morning Herald confirmed that Nawaqanitawase has informed Rugby Australia of his pending move to the NRL in 2025 where he will play for the Roosters.

The Wallabies will lose one of their best talents on the eve of the British & Irish Lions tour in 2025. Despite the historic pool stage exit in France, the 23-year-old was a standout player at the Rugby World Cup.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Nawaqanitawase has reportedly inked a two-year deal with the NRL club, where future Wallaby-in-waiting Joseph Sua’ali’i plays. The two players will effectively trade places as rugby league strikes back with a coup of their own.

The Herald had reported last month that meetings between Nawaqanitawase and the Roosters had taken place and they were set to offer the 6 ft 4 winger a deal.

“This has been an intense process for Mark and his family, which has taken some time to navigate,” Nawaqanitawase’s agent Fairbairn told SMH.

“At 23, Mark feels now is the best time to stay in Australia, but have a new experience in the Roosters program for 2025 and 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trent Robinson has a long line of success with working with rugby union talent – which ultimately was the catalyst in Mark’s decision.”

The signing will be a blow to the Wallabies playing depth out wide, however there is generally a high number of talented wingers in Australian Rugby.

Nawaqanitawase was no doubt one of the best, nailing down a starting role in 2023 as a dangerous runner with an uncanny ability to make line breaks.

He had size, power, speed and an offload game that flourished in a struggling Wallabies side trying to adopt a power-based forwards-orientated game plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The door could still be open for the Waratah to return for 2027 when Australia hosts the Rugby World Cup.

Recommended

Australia women's player ratings | Dubai SVNS 2023/24

OPINION

Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase ‘leaning’ towards code switch – report

Eddie Jones linked with another international job alongside ex-All Blacks coach

How Springboks’ World Cup success has raised the bar for Blitzboks

INTERVIEW

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland
Search