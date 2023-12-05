Wallabies lose one of their best players in shock defection to rugby league

Waratahs and Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has shocked Australian Rugby after signing a new deal with rugby league that will see him leave union.

A report from the Sydney Morning Herald confirmed that Nawaqanitawase has informed Rugby Australia of his pending move to the NRL in 2025 where he will play for the Roosters.

The Wallabies will lose one of their best talents on the eve of the British & Irish Lions tour in 2025. Despite the historic pool stage exit in France, the 23-year-old was a standout player at the Rugby World Cup.

Nawaqanitawase has reportedly inked a two-year deal with the NRL club, where future Wallaby-in-waiting Joseph Sua’ali’i plays. The two players will effectively trade places as rugby league strikes back with a coup of their own.

The Herald had reported last month that meetings between Nawaqanitawase and the Roosters had taken place and they were set to offer the 6 ft 4 winger a deal.

“This has been an intense process for Mark and his family, which has taken some time to navigate,” Nawaqanitawase’s agent Fairbairn told SMH.

“At 23, Mark feels now is the best time to stay in Australia, but have a new experience in the Roosters program for 2025 and 2026.

“Trent Robinson has a long line of success with working with rugby union talent – which ultimately was the catalyst in Mark’s decision.”

The signing will be a blow to the Wallabies playing depth out wide, however there is generally a high number of talented wingers in Australian Rugby.

Nawaqanitawase was no doubt one of the best, nailing down a starting role in 2023 as a dangerous runner with an uncanny ability to make line breaks.

He had size, power, speed and an offload game that flourished in a struggling Wallabies side trying to adopt a power-based forwards-orientated game plan.

The door could still be open for the Waratah to return for 2027 when Australia hosts the Rugby World Cup.