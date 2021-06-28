Close Notice
Wallabies dealt injury blow as veteran prop Scott Sio set to miss France test series

By AAP
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Wallabies have lost another veteran with prop Scott Sio ruled out of the France test series with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old, who has 59 test caps, suffered the injury at the Wallabies’ training camp last Friday.

After scans on the weekend it was decided he should return to Canberra for further treatment, ruling him out of the three-test series, which gets underway in Brisbane next Wednesday.

Wallabies season preview with Will Genia | Aotearoa Rugby Pod

Melbourne Rebels loosehead prop Cameron Orr has joined the squad at their Gold Coast base as a replacement.

The Australian team had already lost seasoned halfback Nic White after he hurt his knee at training.

Playmaker Matt Toomua, who has been battling a neck injury, returned to the squad on Tuesday after seeking treatment in Canberra, where Rugby Australia’s chief medical officer Warren McDonald is based.

Search