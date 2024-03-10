Wales player ratings vs France | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Wales player ratings: A fourth defeat and a one-sided scoreline might point to a team that struggled to match France. And that is mostly true. But a commendable first half will give Warren Gatland something to work on. If only he can find a solution to the lack of power throughout the side and an inability to stand up to bigger men.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Cameron Winnett – 5

It was his mistake that was most decisive. Instead of going through the hands after a turn-over, or running himself, he chose to play a long miss-pass which allowed France the time to cover on defence. A minute later a charge-down try was scored by France and that was that. Mostly handy in the loose and fielding high kicks, that lapse was a sign of his inexperience.

14. Josh Adams – 5

Sharp and energetic but starved of the ball in the second half, primarily asked to chase down aimless kicks.

Joel Kpoku on his move to PAU Lyon forward Joel Kpoku discusses his signing with French Top 14 side PAU Joel Kpoku on his move to PAU Lyon forward Joel Kpoku discusses his signing with French Top 14 side PAU

13. Joe Roberts – 7

Scored a wonderful try through power and grace. Was also solid on defence and robust in the carry. Wales’ midfield has lacked punch throughout the tournament so far. Roberts went some way to rectifying that.

12 . Owen Watkin – 6

Kept hammering the inside channel where Thomas Ramos was a sitting duck. Sucked in two defenders, dummied and played an inside ball for Tomos Williams on the support line which led to a slick try for Wales. Missed several tackles though which knocks half a point off his score.

Wales France All Stats and Data

11. Rio Dyer – 6

Showed quick heels and a sharp mind to pounce on a loose ball and canter through for the opening try. Was busy throughout, stepping in off his wing to look for work. Demonstrated a real threat when give the chance to run.

10. Sam Costelow – 5

Started well but made multiple errors throughout the match. Deserves credit for his willingness to keep attempting audacious kick but this was a game crying out for composure from the pivot. Unfortunately, it seldom came. Hooked for Ioan Lloyd once the game was gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Tomos Williams – 8

Zippy throughout, this was a genuinely elite performance from a running nine. Offered a great support line for his try and provided spark around the fringe. Earns extra points for showing bravery on attack behind a pack that wasn’t always moving forward. Subbed on 56 minutes for Gareth Davies.

1. Gareth Thomas – 5

Big carries in the loose but struggled in the scrum. Held on better than his partner at the other side of the set piece, but couldn’t exert any dominance. Subbed on 70 minutes for Corey Domachowski.

2. Elliot Dee – 6

Solid, without being spectacular on his 50th appearance for Wales. Found his jumpers but lacked the requisite grunt to support his struggling props either side of him. Replaced by the rookie Evan Lloyd with 10 minutes to go.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 5.2 4 Entries Avg. Points Scored 3.2 12 Entries

3. Keiron Assiratti – 2

Monstered in the scrum by Atonio, which is no shameful thing. Still, his struggles were apparent and he was subbed for Dillon Lewis shortly after half-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Will Rowlands – 5

Added that extra heft that Wales had been lacking in the tight five. It would be incorrect to state that he dominated his area of the pitch, but there’s no question his ballast provided a different complexion to the pack in the first half.

5. Adam Beard – 5

Seemed more comfortable having Rowlands alongside him from the start. Did well in the first half to worm his way through a French maul to secure the ball for his team. Made it to 70 minutes before being replaced by Mackenzie Martin.

6. Dafydd Jenkins – 6

His best game of the competition. More dynamic and unencumbered with the role of carrying into heavy traffic, he could make the back row his permanent home after this show.

7. Tommy Reffell – 7

Outstanding yet again. The most prolific breakdown jackal in the Six Nations was at his menacing best. Every French carry carried a threat of a Welsh steal thanks to a man who continued to prowl even after hurting his leg. He’d be a contender for individual awards if he was playing in a better side. Wales lost an edge when he was subbed on 56 minutes for Alex Mann.

8. Aaron Wainwright – 6

Not as divesting as he was in previous games but still offers plenty from loose play and options in the line-out. Faded as the contest went on.

16. Evan Lloyd – 5

Not the worst outing, but that final throw that handed France the opportunity to scrum at the death will annoy him as it led to a French try.

17. Corey Domachowski – 4

Could not turn the tide in the scrum after joining the scene late on.

18. Dillon Lewis – 4

Had 36 minutes to exert himself on the contest but battled to find any joy in the scrum.

19. Alex Mann – 4

Was never going to replicate Reffell’s tenacity at the breakdown. Felt like a square peg slotting into a round hole.

20. Mackenzie Martin – 5

Handy for 10 minutes without leaving a mark.

Points Flow Chart Time in lead 0 Mins in lead 0 0% % Of Game In Lead 0% 0% Possession Last 10 min 0% 0 Points Last 10 min 0

21. Gareth Davies – 3

Had his kick charged down but overall lacked the spark that Williams provided.

22. Ioan Lloyd – 3

It’s hard to dominate when receiving on the back foot, but that’s the sign of a world-class 10. He’s not quite there yet.

23. Mason Grady – 5

A few jinking runs but mostly asked to tackle blue shadows.