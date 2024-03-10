Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Six Nations

Wales player ratings vs France | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

By Daniel Gallan
Will Rowlands - PA

Wales player ratings: A fourth defeat and a one-sided scoreline might point to a team that struggled to match France. And that is mostly true. But a commendable first half will give Warren Gatland something to work on. If only he can find a solution to the lack of power throughout the side and an inability to stand up to bigger men.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Cameron Winnett – 5
It was his mistake that was most decisive. Instead of going through the hands after a turn-over, or running himself, he chose to play a long miss-pass which allowed France the time to cover on defence. A minute later a charge-down try was scored by France and that was that. Mostly handy in the loose and fielding high kicks, that lapse was a sign of his inexperience.

14. Josh Adams – 5
Sharp and energetic but starved of the ball in the second half, primarily asked to chase down aimless kicks.

Video Spacer

Joel Kpoku on his move to PAU

Lyon forward Joel Kpoku discusses his signing with French Top 14 side PAU

Video Spacer

Joel Kpoku on his move to PAU

Lyon forward Joel Kpoku discusses his signing with French Top 14 side PAU

13. Joe Roberts – 7
Scored a wonderful try through power and grace. Was also solid on defence and robust in the carry. Wales’ midfield has lacked punch throughout the tournament so far. Roberts went some way to rectifying that.

12 . Owen Watkin – 6
Kept hammering the inside channel where Thomas Ramos was a sitting duck. Sucked in two defenders, dummied and played an inside ball for Tomos Williams on the support line which led to a slick try for Wales. Missed several tackles though which knocks half a point off his score.

Fixture
Six Nations
Wales
24 - 45
Full-time
France
All Stats and Data

11. Rio Dyer – 6
Showed quick heels and a sharp mind to pounce on a loose ball and canter through for the opening try. Was busy throughout, stepping in off his wing to look for work. Demonstrated a real threat when give the chance to run.

10. Sam Costelow – 5
Started well but made multiple errors throughout the match. Deserves credit for his willingness to keep attempting audacious kick but this was a game crying out for composure from the pivot. Unfortunately, it seldom came. Hooked for Ioan Lloyd once the game was gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Tomos Williams  – 8
Zippy throughout, this was a genuinely elite performance from a running nine. Offered a great support line for his try and provided spark around the fringe. Earns extra points for showing bravery on attack behind a pack that wasn’t always moving forward. Subbed on 56 minutes for Gareth Davies.

1. Gareth Thomas – 5
Big carries in the loose but struggled in the scrum. Held on better than his partner at the other side of the set piece, but couldn’t exert any dominance. Subbed on 70 minutes for Corey Domachowski.

2. Elliot Dee – 6
Solid, without being spectacular on his 50th appearance for Wales. Found his jumpers but lacked the requisite grunt to support his struggling props either side of him. Replaced by the rookie Evan Lloyd with 10 minutes to go.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
5.2
4
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.2
12
Entries

3. Keiron Assiratti – 2
Monstered in the scrum by Atonio, which is no shameful thing. Still, his struggles were apparent and he was subbed for Dillon Lewis shortly after half-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Will Rowlands – 5
Added that extra heft that Wales had been lacking in the tight five. It would be incorrect to state that he dominated his area of the pitch, but there’s no question his ballast provided a different complexion to the pack in the first half.

5. Adam Beard – 5
Seemed more comfortable having Rowlands alongside him from the start. Did well in the first half to worm his way through a French maul to secure the ball for his team. Made it to 70 minutes before being replaced by Mackenzie Martin.

6. Dafydd Jenkins – 6
His best game of the competition. More dynamic and unencumbered with the role of carrying into heavy traffic, he could make the back row his permanent home after this show.

7. Tommy Reffell – 7
Outstanding yet again. The most prolific breakdown jackal in the Six Nations was at his menacing best. Every French carry carried a threat of a Welsh steal thanks to a man who continued to prowl even after hurting his leg. He’d be a contender for individual awards if he was playing in a better side. Wales lost an edge when he was subbed on 56 minutes for Alex Mann.

8. Aaron Wainwright – 6
Not as divesting as he was in previous games but still offers plenty from loose play and options in the line-out. Faded as the contest went on.

16. Evan Lloyd – 5
Not the worst outing, but that final throw that handed France the opportunity to scrum at the death will annoy him as it led to a French try.

17. Corey Domachowski – 4
Could not turn the tide in the scrum after joining the scene late on.

18. Dillon Lewis – 4
Had 36 minutes to exert himself on the contest but battled to find any joy in the scrum.

19. Alex Mann – 4
Was never going to replicate Reffell’s tenacity at the breakdown. Felt like a square peg slotting into a round hole.

20. Mackenzie Martin – 5
Handy for 10 minutes without leaving a mark.

Points Flow Chart

 
Time in lead
0
Mins in lead
0
0%
% Of Game In Lead
0%
0%
Possession Last 10 min
0%
0
Points Last 10 min
0

21. Gareth Davies – 3
Had his kick charged down but overall lacked the spark that Williams provided.

22. Ioan Lloyd –  3
It’s hard to dominate when receiving on the back foot, but that’s the sign of a world-class 10. He’s not quite there yet.

23. Mason Grady – 5
A few jinking runs but mostly asked to tackle blue shadows.

Related

France player ratings vs Wales | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

France player ratings: With eight changes from the draw with Italy, the French needed a big performance and a record score in Cardiff against Wales...

Read Now

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

5

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

6

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

7

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

8

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 14 minutes ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

woah now Cameron Woki walkout

55 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 24 minutes ago
England squad update: One change as Cunningham-South is ruled out

Borthwick doesn’t like Tom Pearson does he, he was flying for Saints before the 6n

1 Go to comments
N
Neale 49 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Question is, will England maintain that intensity and attacking intent in Paris next week or withdraw into their shells?

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 52 minutes ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

First of all congrats to England well deserved win. To be clear to trolls: Ireland didn’t choke, throw it away or lose the game in the sense that they should have won. England went and won the game and Ireland forced them to fight to the win to the last second of the game. I think the respect shown between players and fans after was a commendation for European rugby. “Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.” Two tries from kick returns bore this out. I think they banked on disrupting Ireland's line out and pressuring Lowes clearances. The first try they pressured Lowes kick and made sure they loaded the left side on their retreat. Furbank gathered the kick on the right and sprinted cross field to where the numbers were. England scored with an overlap after one more phase. The other try was off an Irish lineout. To win they still needed to mess up Irelands ruck. They got plenty of bodies in there in accidentally on purpose awkward positions (for Ireland). Nothing illegal just good play. The last requirement was to take their chance to win if and when it came. Which they did. I think Borthwick used the first three games as more general training while working out coordinating it all and specific training for Ireland in the two weeks before that match. They wont have as much homework done for France but that match will be savage. Bear rugby tournament in the world.

2 Go to comments
N
Neale 1 hours ago
Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

Aww, diddums. Doubt your teammates will welcome you back now! No place for prima donnas in rugby.

1 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

My suggestion to the Irish Media is maybe get past a quarter final before you start signing from the hilltops. In 50 years from now, nobody will remember and care that you were consistently the best team in the world for a 10 year period. In 50 years from now the only thing people will remember is that the Springboks won 2 World Cups in that same 10 year period. This Ireland team is unbelievably good and definitely better on the eye than everyone else. A world class team without a doubt. But here’s the catch, you have to earn your right to be arrogant. You have to earn the right to talk trash. And simply put, Ireland haven’t earned that right yet.

7 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

“Inverted Commas” Giant Lazers!!!

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Hot and cold Scotland can absolutely beat Ireland on the day. They just need to watch how NZ and England did it. And England can without a doubt win the 6N. They have the grit and now the belief they can win. Then let’s hear how great Ireland are.

7 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

Beware the Favorites tag.

1 Go to comments
P
Peter 3 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Brilliant game Ireland made terrible mistakes

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.

7 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.

12 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.

12 Go to comments
J
Jimboloid 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”

22 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

1st 6 Nation game that didn’t suck (looking at you Italy) - congrats to the English - the Southern Hemisphere wants you back for the competition…

8 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Ireland players told to 'congratulate England' and move on

Understand Irish disappointment, but some of the criticism today is pretty harsh. Lost by a single point to a fired-up England at Twickenham. They’re still on for the championship next weekend and none of the Irish team had a shocker.

1 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Difficult time to play England in all honesty. If they’d met in R2 the result would have probably been very different. England were due a good game and looks like the defeat to Scotland provided the bounce they needed. Game was ultimately only decided by a point, so Ireland shouldn’t feel too aggrieved.

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Shane Horgan needs a spoon for his big plate of humble pie

7 Go to comments
G
Gareth 6 hours ago
Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

They also need to look at the scrum it's becoming a pointless part of the game. Scrum halfs practically putting it in the no8 feet . They just aswell just give a free kick hooker's used to be able to try and nick the odd one against the head so it was worth having a scrum just pointless now front row be obsolete soon. And I don't know if they have a front row specialist up with the tmo but they should because these refs have no clue what's going on there. Just a quick question on the radio and get the correct decision because their guessing at and get a lot wrong.

4 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Super Rugby takes: Reds are Australia’s best team, Fraser McReight stars

Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.

5 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE The cavalry will soon return but Wales need to end grim streak The cavalry will soon return but Wales need to end grim streak
Search