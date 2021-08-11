Viliami Taulani joins Harlequins from Waikato Chiefs

7:29am, 11 August 2021

Harlequins have announced the signing of Tongan international forward Viliami Taulani from Waikato Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The powerful back-rower joins directly after facing the All Blacks and Samoa in July.

Taulani, who covers the back and second row, featured twice for the Chiefs during their 2020/21 campaign, playing in both the Super Rugby and Super Rugby AOTEAROA competitions.

John Kirwan on the Bledisloe Cup

The 24-year-old who is 6ft 3 and weighs 118kg, was also a member of the Counties Manakau 2020 Mitre 10 Cup squad, having played for the side on 19 occasions since 2016.

Taulani said: “I’m stoked to be joining Harlequins, the 2020/21 Premiership Champions. Coming from a small nation like Tonga, there were very few opportunities to live out my dream. I have had awesome opportunities in New Zealand, having played for Counties Manukau since 2016 and with the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

“However, I am looking forward to meeting new teammates, developing my skills from a fantastic coaching setup, getting the chance to play in Premiership, and the opportunities that being part of Harlequins will bring for myself and my family.

“Quins are a world-famous team with a clear culture and identity. I’m excited to become part of that and put my best foot forward. I’m looking forward to working under Tabai Matson again, too. Tabai is a great coach and someone I know will help Quins to go to the next level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the explosive back-row, Senior Coach Tabai Matson said: “It’s great to welcome Viliami to Harlequins. He is a player I came to know during my time in New Zealand and has a great ability to put his team on the front foot.

“He is a guy that plays some abrasive rugby and will fit in well with how we like to do things at Harlequins. We’re looking forward to seeing him play the Harlequins Way.”

ADVERTISEMENT