Viliami Taulani joins Harlequins from Waikato Chiefs
Harlequins have announced the signing of Tongan international forward Viliami Taulani from Waikato Chiefs.
The powerful back-rower joins directly after facing the All Blacks and Samoa in July.
Taulani, who covers the back and second row, featured twice for the Chiefs during their 2020/21 campaign, playing in both the Super Rugby and Super Rugby AOTEAROA competitions.
The 24-year-old who is 6ft 3 and weighs 118kg, was also a member of the Counties Manakau 2020 Mitre 10 Cup squad, having played for the side on 19 occasions since 2016.
Taulani said: “I’m stoked to be joining Harlequins, the 2020/21 Premiership Champions. Coming from a small nation like Tonga, there were very few opportunities to live out my dream. I have had awesome opportunities in New Zealand, having played for Counties Manukau since 2016 and with the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.
“However, I am looking forward to meeting new teammates, developing my skills from a fantastic coaching setup, getting the chance to play in Premiership, and the opportunities that being part of Harlequins will bring for myself and my family.
“Quins are a world-famous team with a clear culture and identity. I’m excited to become part of that and put my best foot forward. I’m looking forward to working under Tabai Matson again, too. Tabai is a great coach and someone I know will help Quins to go to the next level.”
Welcoming the explosive back-row, Senior Coach Tabai Matson said: “It’s great to welcome Viliami to Harlequins. He is a player I came to know during my time in New Zealand and has a great ability to put his team on the front foot.
“He is a guy that plays some abrasive rugby and will fit in well with how we like to do things at Harlequins. We’re looking forward to seeing him play the Harlequins Way.”
