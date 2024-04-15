Versatile ex-SA U20 prop de Bruin agrees reunion with Diamond

Newcastle Falcons have signed Edinburgh prop Luan de Bruin ahead of next season on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old will arrive at Kingston Park to fill the void left by Phil Brantingham, who is set to join Saracens at the end of the season.

De Bruin, a former South Africa U20 international, will team up with Falcons consultant director of rugby Steve Diamond again, who worked with Edinburgh last season.

The 128kg prop will play primarily as a loosehead for the Falcons, but is capable of moving across the scrum and playing as a tighthead, which is a rare quality in modern rugby and invaluable with squad restraints.

This will be de Bruin’s second stint in the Gallagher Premiership, following one season at Leicester Tigers before moving to the Scottish capital in 2021.

“I’m very excited to be returning to the Gallagher Premiership, and to be working with Steve Diamond again,” de Bruin said after signing.

“He’s a hard man but he’s very fair, and that’s all you can ask for.

“I really enjoyed my time playing in the Premiership with Leicester Tigers a few years back, and I was always keen to do it again if the opportunity came up.

“I’ve played against Newcastle a couple of times, and it’s always a tough battle. You know you’re going to get a hard, physical game, and you better be ready playing against any Falcons side.

“I know that’s the type of mentality I will find when I link up with Newcastle in the summer, especially with Dimes in charge. He’ll work us hard but we’ll have fun doing it, and he will put us on the path towards positive results.”

Diamond added: “I had Luan up at Edinburgh and he really impressed me during that time.

“We’re signing him predominantly as a loose-head, although he does have the ability to play on the other side.

“He comes with the right pedigree after playing at Leicester, Edinburgh and the Cheetahs, and he does the basics well. He’s got plenty of experience and he’s a great fit for Micky Ward’s forward pack.

“He’s a strong scrummager, defends well, he’s big and mobile and gets over the gain line with his carrying. I’m looking forward to working with him again and seeing the impact he can make for us.”