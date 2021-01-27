Dan McFarland’s Ulster have received a major boost ahead of the 2021/22 season, signing Fijian international Leone Nakarawa and agreeing on contract extensions with Ian Madigan and Rob Herring, the hooker who is currently in Ireland camp preparing for the Six Nations.  

Nakarawa, who only recently played his first match for Glasgow in eleven months, has been recruited on a one-year deal by Ulster.

“It’s an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad,” said McFarland following his capture of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medal winner.

“Given his broad skill set and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I’m confident that he will be a valuable addition to the team and we look forward to welcoming Leone to the province.”

Meanwhile, Madigan and Herring both agreed to two-year extensions, further evidence that the pre-Christmas shelving of all contract negotiations by the IRFU has ended.  

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract with Ulster – there’s a great atmosphere at the club at the moment,” said Herring, who is within touching distance of making his 200th appearance for Ulster. “We’re all pretty close mates here, working hard to make memories and win silverware for the province.”

Madigan, who joined Ulster from Bristol, added: “I’m delighted to extend my contract. It was an easy decision for me, and my partner Anna, as we have loved our time in Belfast so far. I have really enjoyed playing under the current coaching team, as well as working alongside some of the younger players in the squad as they break through into the senior team, which is very exciting for the club. 

“I believe the team are good enough to win trophies in the near future and that is my No1 goal. I also can’t wait to experience a packed-out Kingspan Stadium and get the opportunity to meet the supporters in-person sometime soon.”

 

