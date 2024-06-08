Ulster player ratings vs Leinster | 2023/24 URC quarter-finals

Ulster player ratings: Richie Murphy’s men failed to execute when they held the upper hand in the opening quarter in Dublin and then imploded against a clinical Leinster side.

Here’s how we rated the Ulster players:

Eric O’Sullivan – 4.5

Wouldn’t have enjoyed the lack of scrums in the first half, and was hooked ten minutes after the break was disappointing.

2. Rob Herring – 6

His throwing was on point overall, and he worked hard around the park. He should have won a penalty try when Caelin Doris pulled down a maul.

3. Tom O’Toole 6

Didn’t let his side down win the scrum and was a willing worker in the trenches where he was needed to help stem the flow.

4. Harry Sheridan – 6

Rolled up his sleeves, especially in defence making 17 tackles and making a useful contribution when needed to carry the ball.

5. Cormac Izuchukwu – 5

Looked to just be warming up for a big game with some nice hands and a carry when he was forced off the pitch after just 16 minutes.

6. Matty Rea – 6

Looked to carry the ball into the heart of the action and did more than his fair share of work in defence. A willing tackler.

7. David McCann 6.5

Tackled like his life depended on it and was very aggressive, breaking the line three times and took full advantage of no marking for the first try.

8. Nick Timoney – 6.5

A powerful running performance and did most of the donkey work with the ball. Was needed a first-half try when Ulster were on top.

9. John Cooney – 6

Looked to play to his strengths of putting the ball in the air, and his kicking was generally spot-on, causing anxious moments but not enough, though.

10. Billy Burns – 5.5

This is the last time he will be seen in an Ulster shirt. He was very strategic with his kicking, looking to keep his side on the front foot.

11. Jacob Stockdale – 5.5

He had his afternoon cut short when he was clattered by Moore’s hip. He worked hard, but on the downside, he turned over four times.

12. Stuart McCloskey 5.5

Has enjoyed another very consistent season and was happy to get up in the face of the opposition and did some useful carrying work.

13. Will Addison – 5

Another departing player but enjoyed some success with the ball in hand but needed to survive an official review to avoid a yellow card for a high tackle.

14. Mike Lowry – 5.5

He was a willing runner but only had limited chances to gallop in the open field and finished well to score his side’s third try.

15. Stewart Moore – 2.5

Endured a nightmare despite scoring Ulster’s second try but was twice embarrassed for both James Lowes’ scores. Missed a tackle for the first try and turned over four times.

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart – 4

Like Wilson was on the pitch for long enough to get involved after only coming on for the final 12 minutes

17. Andy Warwick – 5

He got into the game early in the second half and did what needed to be done. I will be happy with his contribution.

18. Scott Wilson – 4

Another late replacement in the front row, but it wasn’t long enough for him to have an impact on the game.

19. Greg Jones – 6.5

Hasn’t played a lot of games but was in the thick of the action from the start. He tackled well, but a knock-on cost his side a try.

20. Dave Ewers – 4

His last appearance in an Ulster was nothing more than a cameo with the already lost by the time he was on the pitch.

21. Nathan Doak – 4.5

A big game player who will be needed next season with Burns leaving. He only got 24 minutes, but get his hands on the ball a couple of times.

22. Ethan McIlroy – 4.5

Got his chance when Stockdale’s head lost an argument with Moore’s head and was on the few Ulster players to make a break

23. Jude Postlethwaite – 3

Came on for Addison but didn’t have enough time on the pitch to grab any attention.