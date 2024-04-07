Ulster hit back to beat Montpellier and claim quarter-final spot

Ulster came from behind to earn a 40-17 victory over 14-man Montpellier and book their place in the last eight of the European Challenge Cup.

The visitors went into the half-time break 17-7 down as tries from Paul Willemse and Aubin Eymeri helped Montpellier surge into the lead, but Paul Addison touched down just before the half-hour mark to claw them back into the contest.

The major turning point came just after half-time as try-scorer Willemse saw red for a high tackle on Addison. Ulster took advantage of the extra man as Robert Baloucoune, Roger Wilson, David McCann and Stuart McCloskey all went over to set up a clash with Clermont in the quarter-finals.

Sharks scored seven tries as they cruised to a convincing 47-3 win over Zebre at Kings Park Stadium.

Tiff Eden slotted a penalty to give the Italian side an early lead but that was as good as it got as they failed to add to their score.

Vincent Tshituka flew over the whitewash for the first try of the game and Werner Kok and Corne Rahl scored two more to give Sharks a commanding first-half lead.

They showed no mercy after the break as Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ethan Hooker and Curwin Bosch tries secured a comfortable victory.