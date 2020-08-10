5:13am, 10 August 2020

A tweet from rugby commentator James Gemmell has kick-started a fascinating debate on the quality of rugby in the southern hemisphere compared to the north. Gemmell, who works for Sky Sports, took to Twitter to offer his opinion that New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competition is on another level to anything he has seen before.

Gemmell wrote: “Having lived in the UK for 12 years now, and having covered every major club rugby competition in the world, I firmly believe #SuperRugbyAotearoa 2020 has produced consistently the highest quality rugby I’ve ever seen.”

It didn’t take long for Gemmell’s tweet to take-off, with All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick and former Ireland international Jamie Heaslip among those adding their voice to the discussion.

Heaslip questioned whether the European Champions Cup winners would ‘stand a chance’, others argued that the lack of relegation in Super Rugby Aotearoa invited more open, attacking play, while some felt the competition lacks the atmosphere seen across the Champions Cup.

Super Rugby Aotearoa concludes this weekend, with the Crusaders wrapping up the title with a game to spare thanks to a thrilling 32-22 win over the Highlanders.

The competition has produced a number of brilliant games, and Gemmell wasn’t alone in his belief that the it has been unmatched in terms of consistent, high quality games.

Agree Jimmy 100%?Also great to have the @BluesRugbyTeam back at the top table. https://t.co/8iJqWjDhrQ — Sean Fitzpatrick (@SFitzpatrick92) August 9, 2020

Will be interesting if it draws UK players downtown play in it in the future. Although players probably won't earn anywhere near the money they could in UK and Europe — Angus Brown (@angusbrown90) August 9, 2020

Would the winners of @ChampionsCup this year stand a chance? — jamie heaslip (@jamieheaslip) August 9, 2020

Well there were 7 Saracens on the field vs 9 Crusaders in the World Cup semi and we know how that went ???? — Joe (@joesummer100) August 9, 2020

I agree wi the skill level quality of basic skills abd devision making however would they take those risk with more at stake like relegation? I know this will be seen as negative bit it is true risk can be rewarded when there are few consequences. — Graham Smith (@grahamsmith36) August 9, 2020

I feel sorry to the SuperRugby AU which follows on Sky… the skill set and overall quality (Excluding Hooper) is way short of Artearoa — Ian Rundall (@RundalltheCab) August 9, 2020

100%! Without a doubt the highest quality rugby tournament I’ve seen since Super Rugby in the 90s. Fantastic spectacle of the game. — Kaylan Geekie (@KaylanGeekie) August 9, 2020

I have watched all the SRA games before this weekend. I used to watch a lot of SR but found it boring when they overexpanded. Totally agree with comment on skills levels but honestly feel it lacks the passion and drama we get with the European Cup. Realise that might be my bias — ed hunter (@edhunter1999) August 9, 2020

Couldn’t agree more. Genuine question, Is it commercially viable to just keep as it is without going back to Super 15 format? Because spectacle wise, why would anyone want to go back? — Luke Bradshaw (@LukeBradshaw85) August 9, 2020

A. Not sure of the relevancy of the 12 years in the UK? B. If it is relevant you’re comparing 18 games (so far) over 8 weeks versus 12 years of all sorts. It’s been awesome entertainment. But so is the end of the European Cup pools stages + the following KO comp. — Thomas (@Salmon__Salad) August 9, 2020

I agree, but will add the NZ derbies in the traditional Super Rugby competition (Aust, SA, Arg & Japan) were just as entertaining games as Aotearoa. Quality stuff ? NZ teams vs other nations isn’t as enjoyable to watch. — Richard Jewitt (@jewitt76) August 10, 2020

The game yesterday Cru/Highlanders was best game of rugby I’ve seen in a while.

Not only the big names stepping up , every player bringing it.

Jordie Barrett’s all round game on Sat was pace, power and subtlety combined. — Billy Connolly (@BillyConnolly15) August 9, 2020

Of course. When teams push the boundaries, mistakes happen. But across the board the quality has been of such a high standard. It’s been a joy to watch. — James Gemmell (@JamesGemmell_TV) August 9, 2020