Gallagher Premiership

Two internationals among 8 players to leave Bath

By Ian Cameron
Johann van Graan - PA

Bath have confirmed the departure of eight players, including Scotland international Darcy Rae, at the end of the season.

Rae, who joined Bath in 2021, has been a consistent performer for the club, having played in 44 matches out of a possible 52 Premiership and European fixtures, as well as a Premiership Rugby Cup outing.

The tighthead prop has been praised for his durability and his attitude of putting the team first, making him a valuable member of the Bath squad. DoR Johann van Graan said that Rae has “has been an exceptionally dependable team man for us. He holds an attitude to always put the team first which is very commendable. A proper member of the front row club, we wish him well for what is next.”

Russian prop Valeriy Morozov is also leaving. Morozov first arrived at The Rec as injury cover for Beno Obano in the 2021/22 season and made 13 appearances in the second half of the campaign following a debut in the Heineken Champions Cup against Stade Rochelais. After a brief stint at Worcester Warriors, he returned to Bath in October 2022.

In addition to Rae and Morozov, the six other players leaving Bath are Darren Atkins, Tom Doughty, Max Green, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Will Spencer, and Wesley White. Bath Rugby has thanked them for their significant contribution to the club and wished them all the best in their future ventures.

“The contribution of these men to Bath Rugby has been significant,” said van Graan. “We wish nothing but the best for Daz, Doughts, Greeny, Gabe, Val, D’Arcy, Spenny and Wes in their next ventures.

“They have had a positive influence on our group throughout the season and we have enjoyed having them as part of our journey. I have no doubt they will succeed in their future endeavours. We wish them all the very best of luck for what’s next.”

