5:21am, 30 April 2021

Twickenham will host next month’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals, showpiece games that will potentially go ahead with 10,000 supporters watching each decider if licences are granted by the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames.

The Challenge Cup decider, which could be an all-English affair if Leicester and Bath win their respective semi-finals this weekend against Ulster and Montpellier, is scheduled for Friday, May 21, at 20:00 with the Champions Cup final going ahead on Saturday, May 22, at 16:45. Three French teams and Irish province Leinster are contesting this weekend’s semi-finals.

Tickets for the finals will be on sale Friday, April 30, at 17:00, starting at £45, with details communicated on www.HeinekenChampionsCup.com.

“Fans are the lifeblood of European club tournaments and we are delighted to be able to welcome them back in a Covid-secure environment for this season’s finals,” said EPCR chief executive officer Vincent Gaillard. “Twickenham has a storied history with club rugby’s greatest tournament and it will be a fitting venue to see silverware contested next month.”

Bill Sweeney, the RFU CEO and EPCR board member, added: “We’re looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham again for these EPCR finals and are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures.

“This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia. We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match.”

Marseille was initially due to stage the finals, but restrictions put in place to limit the transmission of Covid-19 made it impractical to accommodate all ticket holders and the matches have been deferred to 2022 as a consequence. The finals will return to London in 2023 when they will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For the final Champions and Challenge Cup matches at Twickenham, EPCR has advised fans to adhere to government advice (locally and in their territory if not based in the United Kingdom) before making any travel arrangements.

All spectators who attend either final are required to read and sign up to a code of conduct. Face coverings will be mandatory within the stadium unless a spectator is in an assigned seat consuming food or beverages, and social distancing will be required at all times.

Plans are also advanced for the 2021/22 season with confirmation that 24 clubs – including eight representatives from each of the Gallagher Premiership, Top 14 and Guinness PRO14 – will once again contest the Champions Cup.

