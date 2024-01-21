Townsend names 39-man Six Nations squad with Russell and Darge as co-captains
Bath stand-off Finn Russell and Glasgow back-rower Rory Darge have been named as Scotland’s new co-captains for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.
Jamie Ritchie had been the skipper since the summer of 2022 but Gregor Townsend has opted to make a change in order to “further grow and develop the leadership within the squad” on the back of a disappointing World Cup campaign.
Both Russell and Darge have previous experience of captaining the team in Ritchie’s absence.
Russell, 31, is likely to lead the Scots in the opening match away to Wales as 23-year-old Darge is expected to miss the early part of the championship as he battles to recover from a knee injury sustained at the end of December.
Elsewhere, Ross McCann has replaced Darcy Graham who has been ruled out for at least the first two games of the Guinness Six Nations with a quad injury.
“Appointing co-captains for this year’s Guinness Six Nations allows us to further grow and develop the leadership within the squad,” said Townsend. “Rory and Finn captained Scotland last summer and bring different strengths and styles of leadership to the table. Both are highly respected within our squad and have been part of our leadership group for some time. I’m sure they will thrive with this responsibility and lean on our other leaders to drive certain aspects of our preparation, mindset and performance.”
“Jamie has done an excellent job as our captain since October 2022 and he will continue to be one of the key leaders in our group. He now has the opportunity to focus more on his game and deliver his best rugby over the next few weeks.”
Rory Darge said: “I enjoyed captaining the team last summer and immediately felt proud when Gregor told me the news. To co-captain your country is a tremendous honour and to do it alongside a guy like Finn who is respected across the game and such a talented player will be great for me.
“Everyone in our leadership group plays a vital role and we all have strengths that will take the team forward.
“This year’s Guinness Six Nations represents a chance for us to continue to progress as a group and everyone is looking forward to that first game against Wales”
Finn Russell: “Playing for Scotland is a huge honour and to co-captain the side is a privilege and something I am proud of. We have such a talented squad and to lead them alongside Rory represents a massive opportunity. I can’t wait to get started with this year’s championship.
“Rory has been a key player for us since he made his debut and leads by example during matches and in training. We’ll both have different leadership styles which will complement each other and ultimately benefit the team as we go into the tournament.”
FORWARDS:
Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby
Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors
Andy Christie – Saracens
Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby
Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors
Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors CO-CAPTAIN
Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby
Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors
Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (uncapped)
Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (uncapped)
Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors
WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby
Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby
Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby
Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby
George Turner – Glasgow Warriors
Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby
BACKS:
Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby
Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby
George Horne – Glasgow Warriors
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints
Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors
Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse
Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors
Ross McCann – Great Britain Sevens (uncapped)
Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped)
Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby
Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby
Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (uncapped)
Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors
Finn Russell – Bath Rugby CO-CAPTAIN
Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors
Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors
Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby
Ben White – Toulon
Interesting that no mention made of penalty by Crowley being well outdide shot clock yet still awarded 3pts!2 Go to comments
Err, just when did Northampton look beaten?2 Go to comments
They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.1 Go to comments
The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.1 Go to comments
Very encouraging. We might be at the starting point to build a National Rugby team that is moving in the right direction.2 Go to comments
Can you please check the latest i think you are missing at least 21 Go to comments
That’s being a bit ungenerous to Quins. They had to absorb a lot of pressure, but you expect that in the Champions Cup. Quins also had a clear edge in the scrum (and Will Collier will have been very satisfied at how he scrummaged against Kitshoff) and a smaller one at the breakdown. And while five of the tries came from first phase ball and very long range, they all looked to me to have started from the team having a good understanding of how Ulster play and where their defensive weaknesses were. Quins went for so many interceptions over the course of the game that they were clearly prepared to target Ulster’s quick passing, offloading game. The reward was Will Evans’ try; the price was the early yellow. Both of David’s tries and Lynagh’s first came from a recognition that Ulster are slow to get their defensive alignment after kicking for territory - the Quins players knew it was on before starting the moves and that their acceleration and agility would give them a chance to exploit gaps. Lynagh needed a bit of luck with the bounce for both tries, and Esterhuizen’s kick was a great reaction to a loose ball, but Quins knew they could create chances. From an Ulster perspective, the combination of hard runners and offloading was effective at creating gaps in the Quins line, but they lacked some composure and often ran out of support on the break. The pack had parity in the lineout but struggled in the scrum and their maul was ineffective. I was impressed by Timoney’s carrying - very quick for a No 8 - and by Lowry and Baloucoune in the backs. Stockdale attracted a lot of cheers when he touched the ball, but looked a long way off his best and was well marshalled until his consolation try.1 Go to comments
Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?1 Go to comments
The Saints go marching on on on1 Go to comments
A grade South African stock1 Go to comments
Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.1 Go to comments
Let someone chase their dreams4 Go to comments
Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol4 Go to comments
Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?8 Go to comments
That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky8 Go to comments
> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap2 Go to comments
I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.4 Go to comments
Silly boy. Should have retired.2 Go to comments
Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.1 Go to comments
Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …2 Go to comments