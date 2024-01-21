Townsend names 39-man Six Nations squad with Russell and Darge as co-captains

Bath stand-off Finn Russell and Glasgow back-rower Rory Darge have been named as Scotland’s new co-captains for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

Jamie Ritchie had been the skipper since the summer of 2022 but Gregor Townsend has opted to make a change in order to “further grow and develop the leadership within the squad” on the back of a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Both Russell and Darge have previous experience of captaining the team in Ritchie’s absence.

Russell, 31, is likely to lead the Scots in the opening match away to Wales as 23-year-old Darge is expected to miss the early part of the championship as he battles to recover from a knee injury sustained at the end of December.

Elsewhere, Ross McCann has replaced Darcy Graham who has been ruled out for at least the first two games of the Guinness Six Nations with a quad injury.

“Appointing co-captains for this year’s Guinness Six Nations allows us to further grow and develop the leadership within the squad,” said Townsend. “Rory and Finn captained Scotland last summer and bring different strengths and styles of leadership to the table. Both are highly respected within our squad and have been part of our leadership group for some time. I’m sure they will thrive with this responsibility and lean on our other leaders to drive certain aspects of our preparation, mindset and performance.”

“Jamie has done an excellent job as our captain since October 2022 and he will continue to be one of the key leaders in our group. He now has the opportunity to focus more on his game and deliver his best rugby over the next few weeks.”

Rory Darge said: “I enjoyed captaining the team last summer and immediately felt proud when Gregor told me the news. To co-captain your country is a tremendous honour and to do it alongside a guy like Finn who is respected across the game and such a talented player will be great for me.

“Everyone in our leadership group plays a vital role and we all have strengths that will take the team forward.

“This year’s Guinness Six Nations represents a chance for us to continue to progress as a group and everyone is looking forward to that first game against Wales”

Finn Russell: “Playing for Scotland is a huge honour and to co-captain the side is a privilege and something I am proud of. We have such a talented squad and to lead them alongside Rory represents a massive opportunity. I can’t wait to get started with this year’s championship.

“Rory has been a key player for us since he made his debut and leads by example during matches and in training. We’ll both have different leadership styles which will complement each other and ultimately benefit the team as we go into the tournament.”

FORWARDS:

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors

Andy Christie – Saracens

Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors CO-CAPTAIN

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby

Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors

Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (uncapped)

Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (uncapped)

Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors

WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby

Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors

Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby

BACKS:

Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby

Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors

Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse

Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors

Ross McCann – Great Britain Sevens (uncapped)

Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped)

Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby

Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (uncapped)

Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors

Finn Russell – Bath Rugby CO-CAPTAIN

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors

Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors

Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby

Ben White – Toulon

