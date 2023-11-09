Toulon issue update on freak Dan Biggar kicking injury that went viral

Toulon have provided an update on the condition of Welsh fly-half Dan Biggar, who suffered a painful-looking injury during last weekend’s Top 14 clash against Perpignan.

Biggar, returning to the French side after his World Cup campaign, experienced the mishap while attempting a conversion early during the match.

The incident left spectators baffled as Biggar buckled in pain during his run-up, prompting his immediate substitution.

Club manager Pierre Mignoni addressed the situation on Monday, stating, “Dan Biggar is currently under investigation, and I have no information. He has back problems which may not be very serious. At the time yes because it stopped him from playing. But sometimes with care and treatment, he is able to be able to play next weekend, but I don’t have anything yet this Monday.”

As the week progressed, Toulon has now released an official injury bulletin, shedding light on the status of Biggar and other players ahead of their upcoming clash with Racing 92 on Sunday.

In the bulletin issued on Wednesday night, Toulon stated, “Our Rouge et Noir are actively preparing to host Racing 92 this Sunday, November 12, at the Mayol Stadium. This is an opportunity to take stock of the wounded in our ranks.

“On the forward lines, Pierre Damon, victim of a sprained ankle, and Anthony Etrillard (Achilles tendon) continue their treatment, Swan Rebbadj (cruciate ligament rupture) is gradually returning to the team.

“Among the three-quarters, Dan Biggar injured in his back is currently receiving treatment. We obviously wish a good and speedy recovery to all of our players who are currently unavailable!”

Toulon fans and rugby enthusiasts alike now await further updates on Dan Biggar’s condition, hopeful for a swift recovery that would see him back in action soon.