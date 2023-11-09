Toulon issue update on freak Dan Biggar kicking injury that went viral
Toulon have provided an update on the condition of Welsh fly-half Dan Biggar, who suffered a painful-looking injury during last weekend’s Top 14 clash against Perpignan.
Biggar, returning to the French side after his World Cup campaign, experienced the mishap while attempting a conversion early during the match.
The incident left spectators baffled as Biggar buckled in pain during his run-up, prompting his immediate substitution.
Club manager Pierre Mignoni addressed the situation on Monday, stating, “Dan Biggar is currently under investigation, and I have no information. He has back problems which may not be very serious. At the time yes because it stopped him from playing. But sometimes with care and treatment, he is able to be able to play next weekend, but I don’t have anything yet this Monday.”
As the week progressed, Toulon has now released an official injury bulletin, shedding light on the status of Biggar and other players ahead of their upcoming clash with Racing 92 on Sunday.
In the bulletin issued on Wednesday night, Toulon stated, “Our Rouge et Noir are actively preparing to host Racing 92 this Sunday, November 12, at the Mayol Stadium. This is an opportunity to take stock of the wounded in our ranks.
Feel for Dan Biggar here
Back injuries are no fun at the best of times, let alone in the world of professional rugbypic.twitter.com/V6LIg0xKkI
— Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) November 4, 2023
“On the forward lines, Pierre Damon, victim of a sprained ankle, and Anthony Etrillard (Achilles tendon) continue their treatment, Swan Rebbadj (cruciate ligament rupture) is gradually returning to the team.
“Among the three-quarters, Dan Biggar injured in his back is currently receiving treatment. We obviously wish a good and speedy recovery to all of our players who are currently unavailable!”
Toulon fans and rugby enthusiasts alike now await further updates on Dan Biggar’s condition, hopeful for a swift recovery that would see him back in action soon.
Comments
Latest Comments
Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔Go to comments
France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourneyGo to comments