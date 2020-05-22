10:21am, 22 May 2020

Glasgow second row Tim Swinson has announced he will call time on his playing career at the end of the 2019/20 season following an eight-year spell with the Scottish club. The 33-year-old hangs up his boots after 136 appearances and 16 tries for the Warriors since his debut against Connacht in September 2012, having initially joined the club from Newcastle in the summer of that year.

He became a key member of Gregor Townsend’s PRO12 title-winning squad in 2014/15, making 19 appearances across all competitions en route to the club’s first-ever piece of silverware.

He is one of only two players in club history to join the list of Glasgow Warriors centurions after making 100 appearances for a previous club – only former hooker Dougie Hall can match the second row’s achievement in the professional era.

His form for the Warriors saw Swinson earn 38 caps for Scotland, making his debut against South Africa on the 2013 summer tour. He was also capable of playing on the blindside, being named in Vern Cotter’s 31-man squad for the 2015 World Cup in England and making four appearances in the tournament.

“It’s a hard goodbye to the game I’ve played for the last 14 years, but it’s time to move onto the next adventure,” said Swinson. “The memorable games, victories and friendships won’t be lost, but the camaraderie will be missed.

“To the teammates who shared those highs also made the lows, the injuries and disappointments manageable, I thank you. To the fans who make the game what it is – whose support, undaunted by obscure away travel and awful weather, never falters – the game would be in a far worse place without you.”

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie added: “Tim has had a wonderful career and it’s fitting that it ends on his terms. Possessing a great work ethic, Tim is a very intelligent lineout forward and his knowledge and one man menace mentality makes him the sharpest defensive operator I’ve worked with.

“Competitive and aggressive, Tim brings a physical edge to training that wasn’t always appreciated by the victims but the hallmark of his game. His commitment to the club and his team-mates was highlighted in rehabbing from two long term injuries over the past couple seasons. His resilience was evident throughout.”