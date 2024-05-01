Three Northampton signings, including a National League 2 back-rower
Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton, who this week are preparing to travel to face Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals, have continued their planning for next season, confirming the signing on Wednesday of a trio of players from Major League Rugby, the Championship and National League 2 West.
Luke Green, Fyn Brown and Archie Benson will join ahead of the 2024/25 campaign from San Diego Legion, Doncaster Knights and Luctonians respectively.
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Luke, Fyn and Archie to Northampton. Some of our best signings over the last few years have been guys who have not necessarily followed the ‘conventional’ route into the Premiership.
“You just have to look at guys like Sam Matavesi, Sam Graham, Tom James, Elliot Millar-Mills and so on to see the quality that can be added to our squad from the Championship and elsewhere.
“We have a great record of bringing players in who can make a big difference, so we hope these guys can tread the same path and we are really looking forward to seeing what they can do in a black, green and gold jersey next season.”
LUKE GREEN
The 22-year-old arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from San Diego Legion where he is currently playing in his second season of Major League Rugby. The tighthead prop represented England at U18s and U20s, having joined London Irish’s academy as a 15-year-old, earning eight caps for the U20s and winning a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2021.
His debut for the Exiles came in the European Challenge Cup in 2020 against Agen, and in total he made eight appearances for Irish – while also featuring regularly on loan at Championship side Ampthill – before moving across the pond to San Diego.
At 120kgs and 6’2”, Green is a strong scrummager but also mobile and explosive in the loose. To date has made 15 Major League Rugby appearances for Legion, with 14 of those coming as a starter. “Luke was due to play a few games for us in the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier this season, and we were really impressed in training with his attitude and what he could do,” said Dowson.
“He came with a great recommendation from (former Saint) Jon Fisher having come through London Irish’s academy, and he is a set-piece orientated prop who is capable of playing on both sides of the scrum.
“Unfortunately he got injured during that PRC block, otherwise we would have seen him already, but good props who can play tighthead and loosehead are hard to find, and he’s been doing some impressive things too in the MLR with San Diego – being coached by Alex Corbisiero, who also rates him highly.”
FYN BROWN
He will join Saints from Championship side Doncaster Knights, where he has played for one season – making 19 appearances so far. The 21-year-old began his career at Wasps, signing for the former Gallagher Premiership side straight out of school and making his professional debut at 18 against Leicester Tigers.
During his first year at Wasps, he competed regularly in the Premiership Rugby Cup competition while also playing at Birmingham Moseley in National League 1 on a dual registration. When the club was placed into administration, the 6’4” back row signed for Ampthill, making 18 Championship appearances in one season, before switching to Doncaster in 2023.
Dowson said: “Fyn was at Wasps previously and Tom Cruse had nothing but good things to say about his attitude from spending some time with him there. He is now playing well at Doncaster, and that is obviously a well-trodden path for us with Tom James and Sam Graham both coming to Northampton from the Knights.
“We really like Fyn as he is big, skilful, athletic, and desperate to get better – these are all the qualities we’re looking for in new players. He is predominantly a No6 but can cover the second row, and we’re really excited about getting him involved in our squad and seeing how far he can go.”
ARCHIE BENSON
He makes the switch to Northampton from Luctonians, having helped the National League 2 West side to their highest-ever league finishes in back-to-back seasons. An ever-present in the Luctionians side, the back row made 26 league appearances this season alone as Lucs ended up second on the ladder.
Benson, 23, began life in Gloucester’s academy as he signed for the Cherry and Whites immediately after leaving Dean Close School in Cheltenham, where he captained the 1st XV and represented England at U18s.
The 6’6”, 106kg flanker – who currently studies agriculture at Harper Adams University – impressed on trial at Saints earlier this season, and has now penned a full-time contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens. “Jim Henry (academy coach) flagged Archie to us as a high-quality young player, formerly of Gloucester’s academy, and now doing some great things at Luctonians,” said Dowson.
“We brought him in for a week’s trial here in Northampton earlier this season, and we were very impressed with both his ability and his attitude towards making himself a better player. We really liked what he brought on the pitch; he is tall, rangy and athletic, and understands the game well so runs some good lines.
“He has also got a great work ethic, and since signing has been coming in when he can to start working with our strength and conditioning team to make sure he is giving himself the best possible opportunity to hit the ground running when he joins full-time in the summer.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather3 Go to comments
How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see3 Go to comments
No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.1 Go to comments
Dom kant192 Go to comments
Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him192 Go to comments
Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.192 Go to comments
Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won2 Go to comments
Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄2 Go to comments
Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….3 Go to comments
One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.192 Go to comments
Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”3 Go to comments
Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.192 Go to comments
It’s going to be a good game. COYQ1 Go to comments
“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.156 Go to comments
All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…192 Go to comments
Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉192 Go to comments
Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.3 Go to comments
I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.3 Go to comments
Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!192 Go to comments
You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!192 Go to comments