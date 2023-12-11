Select Edition

Latest Feature

'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'

Rob Baxter's model showed the way on a huge Champions Cup weekend for English clubs.

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

Former Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber gave his first Irish media briefing as senior coach at Leinster.

Investec Champions Cup

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

By Ian Cameron
Harlequins' English centre Will Joseph (R) is tackled by Racing92's South African fly-half Tristan Tedder (C) during the European Champions Cup first round first day group A Rugby Union match between Racing92 and Harlequins at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre on December 10, 2023. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

In a thrilling start to the Investec Champions Cup, Round 1 delivered outstanding performances that set the tone for the competition – England rookie Will Joseph in particular standing out.

Joseph proved a nightmare for Racing 92’s defence, contributing to Harlequins’ remarkable feat of beating 42 defenders against the Parisians as the Londoners stormed to a famous 31-28 victory at the La Defense Arena on Sunday night.

Joseph – the younger brother of England and British & Irish Lions tourist Jonathan Joseph – accumulated 34 post-contact meters, the most by any player over the weekend.

WATCH as Boks Office host Hanyani Shimange and his guests – South African legends Jean de Villiers and Brian Habana, as well as two-time World Cup winner Damian Willemse – solve the BlitzBoks' problems
The 21-year-old England prospect covered 115 meters, beat eight defenders, and made four clean breaks, solidifying an exceptional all-around performance in Round 1.

Fellow England young guns Ollie Lawrence and Alfie Barbeary both made a significant impact for Bath, recording seven dominant carries each, the highest in Round 1, as Bath eased past Ulster 37-14 at The Rec.

Springboks’ Rugby World Cup hero Handré Pollard of Leicester Tigers emerged as the top points scorer in the round, notching an impressive 20 points, including his maiden Investec Champions Cup try, against the Stormers at Welford Road.

Despite being on the losing side against Northampton Saints, Josh McKay of Glasgow Warriors showed he’s a threat in both carries and metres gained, recording 22 carries and covering an impressive 150 metres.

Aussie Angus Scott-Young of Northampton Saints showcased defensive grit in the same match, leading the tackles with 25 in Round 1.

A little-known French player by the name of Antoine Dupont displayed excellent playmaking skills, delivering seven offloads for Stade Toulousain as they thrashed Cardiff.

Notable debuts marked the opening round, with Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn scoring two tries on his debut for Stade Toulousain probably the pick of the bunch.

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Disappointed La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara has billed Leinster versus La Rochelle as the 'new classic' of European rugby following his side's nailbiting 16-9 home defeat in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

Read Now

 

