Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 23 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 31 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

‘They can linger’: All Black Sam Cane opens up on ‘frustrating’ injury

By Finn Morton
Sam Cane of New Zealand salutes the supporters following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand (All Blacks) and Italy at Groupama Stadium on September 29, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Less than an hour out from the All Blacks’ highly anticipated showdown with France in the World Cup opener last month, news broke that captain Sam Cane had been ruled out with a back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cane was left feeling “incredibly frustrated” as he watched on from the sidelines at Stade de France as Les Bleus handed the All Blacks their first-ever loss in a World Cup pool game.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell also missed the opener due to a niggly hamstring injury, which saw second-rower Tupou Vaa’i don the No. 6 jersey. The All Blacks were in the midst of an injury crisis.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

As the weeks continued to tick by at the sports showpiece event, there were some questions that remained unanswered about both Cane and Frizell. Fans wanted to see the star duo return.

Almost a month into the tournament, thousands of All Blacks fans got their wish as they watched Cane and Frizell enter the fray of World Cup rugby against Italy in Lyon.

Cane spoke with reporters the day after New Zealand’s stunning 96-17 win over the Azzurri, and opened up about the “frustrating” wait to return from the back injury.

“Incredibly frustrated. I’d been looking forward to that game for a long time,” Cane said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Back troubles can kind of pop up out of nowhere sometimes and it can be quite frustrating. Sometimes they can come right quickly and other times they can linger and cause issues.

“Unfortunately for me, it was just lingering and as I would increase my training load it would flare up a little bit again. Never really badly but enough to be frustrating.”

Even the All Blacks were surprised by Friday night’s result. They needed to win, but the 79-point margin put the rugby world on notice ahead of a possible quarterfinal showdown with Ireland.

Wing Will Jordan scored the opening try of the night in just the fifth minute, and a hat-trick to halfback Aaron Smith inspired the New Zealanders to a commanding half-time lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time the full-time siren sounded at OL Stadium, the All Blacks had crossed for 14 tries against the Azzurri.

“There will absolutely be areas where we will pat ourselves on the back and we executed things well, but knowing our coaches, they will be looking through things with a fine-tooth comb and highlight things that we may have done or probably won’t get away with against better teams,” Cane said.

“I don’t really see this team right now getting ahead of ourselves based off one performance. It wasn’t very long ago we put in one against France that wasn’t quite good enough.

“I feel like we’re building nicely, we’re just excited that it’s only six days until we get another crack.”

Recommended

'No-one is sulking' in Wales camp as they chase World Cup perfection

Rhys Webb could be paid to sit at home in Wales for 2 years

Ex-Irish fullback on what Ireland 'would love' about facing the All Blacks

Ref Watch: A little forward don't you think?

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Ben Kay: 'South Africa's 2019 World Cup win is England's blueprint' Ben Kay: 'South Africa's 2019 World Cup win is England's blueprint'
Search