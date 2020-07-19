11:57pm, 19 July 2020

Saturday night’s thrilling showdown between the Blues and Hurricanes is being seen by many fans as the passing of the torch between Beauden and Jordie as the best Barrett brother, Scott Barrett aside.

In a surreal 2020, it seems that right now, Jordie has the measure of his older brother with all the stats falling in his favour on the back of stellar performances for the Hurricanes.

Despite winning the World Rugby Player of the Year award twice, Beauden Barrett has had a rather quiet and solid but not spectacular introduction to his career with the Blues, playing at fullback as Otere Black takes the reigns at first five.

Beauden and Jordie after the Hurricanes win over the Blues

Younger brother Jordie Barrett has also settled into the fullback role at the Hurricanes, and quickly become one of the team’s most important players.

Early in the season his long range goal kicking was put in the spotlight when he smashed a 60-metre penalty against the Jaguares. He then stepped up against the Chiefs in Hamilton in Round 7 to nail an injury time penalty to steal a 27-24 win.

Another long-range kick was replicated on the halftime buzzer when the Hurricanes returned to Hamilton in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

When asked to take the tee from Otere Black, the older Barrett has kicked at 50% with one make and one miss in both the games he has taken over the kicking duties. Jordie is kicking at 74% after taking over all the duties following his brother’s departure.

It was Barrett’s missed conversion that only put the Blues five points up on Saturday, allowing Jordie to edge his side ahead when the Hurricanes hit back with a try of their own.

Jordie Barrett’s ball playing out wide has resulted in many tries for the Hurricanes, with the 22-year-old fullback setting up three tries in five games in the original Super Rugby season.

Since returning from injury in Super Rugby Aotearoa, he has added three more try assists in three games, with the Hurricanes undefeated since his return.

That’s a total of six try assists in eight Super Rugby games this year.

Beauden Barrett has yet to register a try assist for the Blues in five Super Rugby Aotearoa clashes, whilst he logged his first try of the year against the Hurricanes.

His running game has been less effective than usual, going without a clean break for three matches before registering one against the Crusaders. He has only beat more than one defender in only one game so far, against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Beauden Barrett has been less effective due to the Blues preference for playing territory, with Barrett asked to kick away a lot of possession, adding to his limited impact with ball in hand as well as Otere Black running the show from 10.

With Jordie playing a more prominent role in the Hurricanes attack, the fans are confident that the younger Barrett has in fact surpassed his older brother as the better player.

Again confirming Jordie Barrett is the best Barrett #HURVBLU — Ahi Da 6’5 (@Ahell0) July 18, 2020

Great game and result. Best Barrett the Canes Barrett #HURvBLU — Bob (@bobmas4life) July 18, 2020

Yellow Barrett with bigger balls then the Blue Barrett #HURvBLU — Brumbies Boy (@brumby_fan) July 18, 2020

Who would have thought Jordie was the better Barrett!?! #HURvBLU — PrajnaM (@prajna01) July 18, 2020

Jordie Barrett is as good as his brother..or even better #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Arnold (@aaogaga) July 18, 2020

Jordie Barrett best Barrett — Lil Barrowman (@low_res_puppies) July 18, 2020

Jordie outplays Beauden at Fullback

TJ outplays Beauden at First Five#Hurricanes #HURvBLU — leftrightout (@NZleftrightout) July 18, 2020

Beauden Barrett watching Jordie and Richie Mo’unga tearing it up #SuperRugbyAotearoa #HURvBLU pic.twitter.com/BCziySiBkB — AP Cronje (@rugby_ap) July 18, 2020

It’s ironic that the Blue Barrett knocks on to allow the Yellow Barrett to win in a humdinger of a match. #HURvBLU 29-27 FT. — Wozza (@adamsonwarren) July 18, 2020

Right now in a vacuum, it is hard to argue against Jordie in the better Barrett brother debate, but the season isn’t finished yet and a return to the black jersey could see a return of the Beauden that the fans are used to.