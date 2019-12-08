The Season with Hamilton Boys High School - Episode 5

07 December, 11:42pm

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

A single kick ends up being the difference between a successful season or a failed campaign and Hamilton hearts are tested in the Tauranga rain. Luke White reflects on his high school rugby career as the sun slowly sets on his final Super 8 tournament. And traditional rivals Hastings Boys High School come to town in preparation for the competition’s Grand Final, in which manager Barbara Clark keeps a calm and steady influence during the tense finale. Hamilton are wary of Hasting’s reputation of excelling on the Super 8 stage and must resist the onslaught on their home turf.

Catch up on Episode four of the series here

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.