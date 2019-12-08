  • LIVE
Sale SAL 20 Exeter EXE 22
Toulouse TOU 23 Montpellier MON 9
Gloucester GLO 26 Connacht CON 17
Munster MUN 10 Saracens SAR 3
Ospreys OSP 19 Racing 92 RAC 40
La Rochelle ROC 24 Glasgow GLA 27
Ulster ULS 25 Harlequins HAR 24
Northampton NOR 16 Leinster LEI 43
Lyon LYO 28 Benetton BEN 0
Bath BAT 17 Clermont CLE 34
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Racing 92 RAC Ospreys OSP Fri
13 Dec
2:45pm
Harlequins HAR Ulster ULS Fri
13 Dec
2:45pm
Connacht CON Gloucester GLO Sat
14 Dec
7:45am
Benetton BEN Lyon LYO Sat
14 Dec
7:45am
Montpellier MON Toulouse TOU Sat
14 Dec
10:00am
Saracens SAR Munster MUN Sat
14 Dec
10:00am
Leinster LEI Northampton NOR Sat
14 Dec
12:15pm
Glasgow GLA La Rochelle ROC Sat
14 Dec
12:15pm
Exeter EXE Sale SAL Sun
15 Dec
8:00am
Clermont CLE Bath BAT Sun
15 Dec
10:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
The Season Episode 5

Back

The Season with Hamilton Boys High School - Episode 5

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

A single kick ends up being the difference between a successful season or a failed campaign and Hamilton hearts are tested in the Tauranga rain. Luke White reflects on his high school rugby career as the sun slowly sets on his final Super 8 tournament. And traditional rivals Hastings Boys High School come to town in preparation for the competition’s Grand Final, in which manager Barbara Clark keeps a calm and steady influence during the tense finale. Hamilton are wary of Hasting’s reputation of excelling on the Super 8 stage and must resist the onslaught on their home turf.

Catch up on Episode four of the series here

    The Season with Hamilton Boys High School - Episode 5