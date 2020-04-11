9:26am, 11 April 2020

Jonny May’s Easter Saturday confirmation that he is to move back to Gloucester from Leicester at the end of the 2019/20 season lit up social media. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic suspended the Gallagher Premiership season, recruitment had slowed to a trickle as hard-pressed top-flight clubs were worried about their cash-flow.

However, Gloucester’s successful bid to lure the England winger back to Kingsholm has illustrated how rugby will eventually make its return and that ambitious plans continue to be made despite the current stoppage.

Leicester fans en masse wished May well following his decision to leave Welford Road, but some hit out at the club for allowing one of their more productive players to leave following yet another season of struggle at the wrong end of the table.

One fan tweeted: “Jonny May the only player that has shown up for Leicester every week the last few years. So many star players have gone missing for us, he was the one I’d have hoped we’d do anything to keep. The shambles continues.”

Another tweet stated: “First of all, thanks Jonny May. You and one or two others have at least made some games bearable this season. Secondly, Tigers you should be moving heaven and hell to retain players of this calibre. They should feel like there’s no other club in the Premiership they want to go to.”

It was 2017 when May first pitched up at Welford Road, joining the Tigers in a deal that saw Ed Slater head in the opposite direction to Kingsholm.

News that May is now heading back to link up with Gloucester left their fans thrilled, none more so than club CEO Lance Bradley who selected his favourite tweet about the transfer from a fan who wrote: “Really not fair that you get Ed AND Jonny. Any chance we can have that dodgy transfer fee back?”

The belief is that the May who will be back at Kingsholm for the 2020/21 season is a far better player than the one who left.

His signing also leaves Gloucester in the enviable position of having some of the best wingers in the game at their disposal as the likes of Ollie Thorley and Louis-Rees Zammit emerged during May’s spell away from the club.

