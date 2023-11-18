The Jake White complaint after Bulls end four-week trip with a loss
Bulls boss Jake White has called on URC officials to review its fixtures scheduling after the toll being away from home for a month took on his side in Europe.
The Pretoria franchise is five matches into a 2023/24 campaign that began with an October 22 hammering of the Scarlets at Loftus before they embarked on a four-game northern hemisphere visit that produced mixed results.
Defeats at Ulster on October 29 and at Edinburgh on November 17 book-ended their in-between wins at Zebre Parma and Cardiff, and the Bulls will now hot-foot it home to South Africa to host Connacht next weekend.
White exited Scotland believing talks must happen about the advantage home teams in Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales are given when a South African team is on the road for as long as the Bulls were.
Speaking to reporters after his team’s 22-31 loss at Edinburgh, where they had co-captain Marcel Coetzee red-carded on 41 minutes and then Cameron Hanekom sin-binned just two minutes later, White said: “I keep on reminding you that it is four weeks on tour and we are going to have to look and see whether this is the way we want to keep it going forward.
Johan Goosen flexin' top of the league behaviour ???#BKTURC #URC | #EDIvBUL pic.twitter.com/FsCi7tG7qU
— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) November 17, 2023
“This is a massive advantage for the home teams when South African sides are away for four weeks. One of the reasons we had to leave Super Rugby was we wouldn’t have to be away from home for a month.
“I’m sure that we will have to look at that because you can see what sort of toll it takes on the team. Four weeks away from home is tough.
“I was chatting to some of the local coaches here and some teams when they play in Italy, they fly in and out on the same day. Some teams travel from Edinburgh in Scotland to Wales and they fly on the same day, it’s almost like going to Cape Town (from Gauteng) and back on the same day.
“I don’t think people appreciate how tough it is for South African sides to be away for four weeks with the reduced number of players. With a reduced squad, you can’t have the same training sessions (with) rotation at training.
“If you want to be a great side, you must make sure that you win all the games – and that is what we are trying to create at the Bulls. I’m not saying that we are happy with 10 points on the tour. It is tough to tour for four weeks.”
- Click here for all the RugbyPass stats on the Edinburgh vs Bulls game
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments