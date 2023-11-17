Edinburgh keep hot start alive with win over Bulls
Edinburgh claimed a fourth victory from five starts in the BKT United Rugby Championship when they battled to a 31-23 victory against the Bulls.
The South Africans were marginally the stronger side in a first half which ended with them 13-11 ahead, but they were a man down for almost the whole of the second half after their captain Marcell Coetzee was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Pierre Schoeman.
Johan Goosen gave the South Africans an eighth-minute lead with a delicate grubber that Devon Williams got on the end of to touch down. Goosen added the conversion.
Ben Healy hit back for Edinburgh with two penalties in quick succession, before Goosen was on target with two awards of his own to make it 13-6 after nearly half an hour.
Then Healy sent a penalty to the corner and the pack drove from the lineout, with Ewan Ashman finishing off the try. The conversion attempt went wide.
The second half had hardly got under way when Coetzee was shown the red card.
Bulls number eight Cameron Hanekom was sent to the sin-bin when Edinburgh attacked right from the restart. That penalty went to touch too, and from the lineout drive Ashman got try number two. Healy missed the conversion attempt, but at 16-13 Edinburgh were in the lead for the first time.
Then with the Bulls still down to 13 men, Duhan van der Merwe got his team’s third try after Mark Bennett and Kinghorn had made the space for the winger.
Inside the final quarter, Bill Mata finished off a powerful drive for the bonus-point try, and Healy – who had missed the Van der Merwe attempt – added the two points.
Elrigh Louw got one back for the Bulls following a tap penalty, and Jaco van der Walt converted.
Mata was yellow-carded for shoulder-to-head contact on Lions centre Stedman Gans, and Van der Walt scored from the penalty to narrow the gap to 28-23.
On-loan Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Ali Price came off the bench in the second half for his Edinburgh debut.
Peterson was yellow-carded in the dying minutes for a deliberate knock-on. Healy’s successful penalty ended the game.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments