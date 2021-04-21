Wasps full-back Matteo Minozzi is set to be out of action until the last few weeks of the Gallagher Premiership season in June after a worrying partial tear of his retina was diagnosed when a doctor was checking him out for something else.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian last played for the English club in their Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 loss to Clermont on April 4, but Wasps are at a loss as to when and how the eye injury actually occurred.

Its severity is that it could have caused Minozzi blindness if he played on without it being detected, so Wasps have lined the 24-year-old up for an operation as soon as possible to get the problem sorted out.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Kurtley Beale guests on the latest RugbyPass Offload with Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson

“Matteo has had a partial tear of his retina so he is going to need a bit of surgery on that,” revealed Wasps boss Lee Blackett at his midweek media briefing ahead of next Sunday’s game at home to Bath.

“He could be six weeks, unfortunately. It was a strange one. He just saw the doctor about something and they scanned him and found it, so we don’t actually know when it happened. It’s not in an incident that that has happened.

“It came down to the thing of Matteo really wanted to carry on but we were talking about it to someone and if you don’t have this surgery you risk being blind in one eye. It’s nothing something that sits well with any of us. As soon as the blind conversation started happening everyone realised where we have to go,” Blackett continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s Matteo’s health that is important and the last thing you want to do is get him through a few games and then in a few weeks’ time, he goes blind in one eye. It’s not something that sits well.”

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith Pacific pathway Moana Pasifika's genesis is the first step to helping Pasifika rugby thrive, but an important one nonetheless. Gregor Paul That winning feeling After a torrid year, the Chiefs have finally rediscovered the lost art of winning. Tom Vinicombe Midfield muddle More questions than answers continue to arise in the All Blacks’ quest to rebuild their midfield. Gregor Paul

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now