Fijian Drua name team with eyes on Eden Park upset

The Drua have made it to their second Super Rugby Pacific playoffs and are eager to go one better than their 2023 quarter-final exit.

This weekend could see them do just that when they take the field at Eden Park to face a Blues outfit with just two losses on the season.

Much has happened since the two last played each other in round one – a 34-10 win for the Blues – and the Drua will be out to prove they’ve grown throughout the season.

Outgoing coach Mick Byrne has selected a typically explosive Fijian matchday 23 for what he’ll be hoping isn’t his final game with the Drua before he departs to take up Flying Fijian duties.

A front row of Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge will look to challenge the Blues scrum, with a second row of Mesake Vocevoce and Leone Rotuisolia rounding out the tight five.

Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa and captain Meli Derenalagi line up as the loose forward trio. Frank Lomani and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula continue their strong halves partnership and will look to unleash the attacking threats of the Drua backline.

That backline is headlined by Salestino Ravutaumada on the right wing, with Waqa Nalaga on the left and Ilaisa Droasese completing the back three.

In the midfield, a blockbuster matchup at centre sees Iosefo Masi take on Rieko Ioane, playing outside the iceman Kemu Valetini.

Drua team to face the Blues

1. Livai Natave

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Mesake Doge

4. Mesake Vocevoce

5. Leone Rotuisolia

6. Etonia Waqa

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Meli Derenalagi (c)

9. Frank Lomani

10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

11. Waqa Nalaga

12. Kemu Valetini

13. Iosefo Masi

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

15. Ilaisa Droasese

Reserves

16. Zuriel Togiatama

17. Emosi Tuqiri

18. Samu Tawake

19. Isoa Nasilasila

20. Motikiai Murray

21. Elia Canakaivata

22. Peni Matawalu

23. Caleb Muntz

