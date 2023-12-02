The Bath resurgence continues with a six-try win over Exeter

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

Gallagher Premiership News

Wales star's hat-trick helps Leicester pummel struggling Newcastle

Wales' openside Reffell now 'one of the best sevens in the world'

Gloucester chief pens open letter to fans after dismal start to the season

'We want the best players to play for England- if they're not in the Prem, they're not able to'

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Johnnie Beattie discusses what Ronan O'Gara needs to change about his coaching style | Le French Rugby Pod

Johnnie Beattie reflects on Ronan O'Gara's coaching ban and how he needs to change.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 41 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

The Bath resurgence continues with a six-try win over Exeter

By PA
Bath's Alfie Barbeary celebrates (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Resurgent Bath proved too powerful for West Country rivals Exeter, pulling away to score six tries in a 41-24 Gallagher Premiership win over the Chiefs in front of another sell-out crowd at The Rec.

ADVERTISEMENT

Number eight Alfie Barbeary had his best game so far in Bath colours with two tries as they leapfrogged Exeter into the top four. Other home tries came from Cameron Redpath, Ben Spencer, Joe Cokanasiga and Will Butt, with Finn Russell adding four conversions and a penalty.

Exeter, who were combative and well in touch until the last quarter, had scores from Henry Slade, Stu Townsend and a consolation effort by replacement prop Ehren Painter, with Slade kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

The Devon side pressed hard early on but Bath used a shortened lineout to send Barbeary rampaging from his own 22, with Same Underhill in support.

Jack Yeandle killed the ruck and yet another Exeter penalty set up a lineout pick-and-drive which saw Barbeary touch down for a seventh-minute try although Russell’s kick was just wide.

The visitors worked hard to create space out wide but Spencer was invariably on hand to clear the danger when attacks broke down, usually because Underhill was such a poaching threat at the breakdown.

Bath’s second try came on 20 minutes from Redpath who had nearly broken through on the right and was on hand again moments later as Spencer slipped him a pass in heavy traffic. The Scottish centre still had to step past full-back Tom Wyatt to reach the posts and Russell added the conversion for a 12-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response was immediate. Exeter made the most of a lineout in the home 22 as fly-half Harvey Skinner put Slade through a gap, leaving the Bath defence flat-footed. The England centre had no trouble converting his try.

The third Bath try came two minutes after half-time, started and finished by the impeccable Spencer, breaking on the short side of a scrum on his own 22. Cokanasiga was on his shoulder and made another 30 metres before passing back inside to his skipper who touched down in the corner. Russell’s kick was wide.

While playing a penalty advantage, Max Ojomoh might have scored too but was held up. This time Russell chipped over a penalty for a 20-10 lead.

Exeter, still full of fight, went to the other wing where Townsend wriggled his way through the Bath forwards to score a try converted again by Slade and suddenly it was a three-point game.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not for long. Exeter lost Townsend to a yellow card and there was further punishment as a fizzing left-hand pass by Russell presented Cokanasiga with a run-in on the right for the try bonus point just after the hour mark and the British and Irish Lion this time converted.

Barbeary stole away from a ruck in the Exeter 22 for the fifth try on 66 minutes and that was quickly followed by a sixth, claimed by Butt who had only just come on from the bench.

  • Click here for all the RugbyPass stats from the Bath versus Exeter Premiership game

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Look at the stats': Wayne Barnes' verdict on whether Richie McCaw was a serial cheat Wayne Barnes' verdict on McCaw
Search