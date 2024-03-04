SVNS HKG pools: All Blacks 7s out for revenge, France up against it
Looking ahead to a historic SVNS Series leg at the spiritual home of the sport, Hong Kong China, New Zealand will have their chance at revenge after being drawn in a pool with Argentina and the USA.
Former two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Perry Baker scored a rapid double as the Eagles held on for a hard-fought win over the All Blacks Sevens in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Tepaea Cook Savage missed a conversion after the siren which would have given the Kiwis a decisive losing bonus point, but instead, the heartbreaking defeat knocked them out of the Cup.
SVNS in HK = A match made in heaven 🙌
Check out the pool draw for #HSBCSVNSHKG!#HSBCSVNS | @OfficialHK7s pic.twitter.com/KbMQjsj1Xz
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 4, 2024
The All Blacks Sevens were instead left to battle it out in the bottom four, and they later came 10th overall following a tough defeat to Samoa on a sunny afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.
It’s the second time this season that the All Blacks Sevens have missed out on the Cup quarter-finals following an uncharacteristically poor run in pool play. They sit in sixth place overall, with the United States being one of the teams hot on their tail down the ladder.
The United States are eighth overall, while SVNS LAX runners-up Great Britain are ninth. Team GB will be full of confidence after their run to the final, which included wins over Canada, Australia twice and Spain.
New Zealand, the USA and Great Britain will also have to come up against SVNS Series front-runners Argentina. Los Pumas Sevens had their 17-game unbeaten streak brought to an end by Ireland in the Los Angeles quarter-finals on Saturday evening.
But to make the stakes that much bigger for the All Blacks Sevens, Argentina were the side that broke their hearts in the SVNS Vancouver final at the end of last month.
Questions remain unanswered about the consistency of the first three teams mentioned, while Argentina will be hungry to bounce back on one of the biggest stages of the SVNS Series.
Meanwhile, SVNS LAX champions France have been drawn in the pool of death along with Fiji, Australia and Canada.
Fiji are still looking for their first trip to a Cup final this season, while Australia made it to the decider in both Cape Town and Perth. As for Canada, they’ve struggled this season, and currently sit last on the overall standings.
In the third and final pool, Ireland, Spain, Samoa and South Africa will look to make their mark in the most unpredictable group of the event.
Spain beat Ireland at SVNS LAX, but both teams still managed to make it to the third-place playoff – with the Irish claiming some payback in that clash.
Samoa and South Africa finished ninth and 11th respectively in the City of Angels, but it’s more than fair to say that both teams are more than capable of much better performances on the SVNS Series. There’s no better place to make a sevens statement than Hong Kong China.
As for the women’s draw, Los Angeles runners-up and SVSN Seres leaders Australia will come up against South Africa and Fiji. Ireland are the fourth side in Pool B – the same team that beat the Aussies in the Perth final in January.
The USA and Canada will meet once again in a better of the North Americas in Pool C, while an improving Japanese side and Spain round out Pool C.
Then there’s the team to beat, New Zealand. The Black Ferns Sevens won in both Vancouver and LA, and they’ll be looking to become the first women’s side this season to make it a hat-trick of wins on the SVNS Series.
“I’m so proud of the girls. We’ve been looking for that kind of consistency the whole season, so to do that over the last two weeks feels really good,” hat-trick hero Michaela Blyde said on the broadcast after the Los Angeles final.
“Obviously we’re building for the big picture of the Olympic Games but this is one of the stepping stones towards it and the big goal now is to continue this consistency.
“It’s tough at the top but we love having the target on our back and the Aussies have been incredible this whole season so to chase them has been quite fun and we’re just really stoked to get the win today.”
New Zealand has been drawn in Pool A along with France – who were knocked out of SVNS LAX in an upset quarter-final defeat to Canada – Brazil and Great Britain.
This is an event that you don’t want to miss. After 30 years, this is the last time that a SVNS Series leg will be held at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium. For those who want to be part of a glorious sendoff for the venue from April 5 to 7, tickets can be bought HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
The writer ignores the player selection issue of both Jones and Borthwick and the lack of attack play with OF or GF as 10, wingers with no pace or footwork (a la Watson), bashers instead of fast feet backs and forwards who take the ball static and go to ground very quickly. Rugby is not brain surgery but it does need the best qualities of players recognised for international standard.12 Go to comments
I think France have reverted to type which is being incredibly inconsistent the best of France is on par with Ireland and the worst of France is on par with Italy what we saw before the world cup was France finally hitting consistency now its back to normal1 Go to comments
I firmly believe everyone that wanted change, need to start defending Borthwick. He has done exactly what is needed! Pre Borthwick, our nbacks were awful the ball never got passed passed Farrell and we kicked everything away, its no wonder our attack is years behind teams like FIJI and the top 3 teams. Our forwards didn’t pass nor run with the ball and lacked power and pace. Now the team is revamped, were trying things never thought possible and were making mistakes that will soon be a thing of the past. 22 turnovers against Scotland, 3 which resulted in tries. Imagine if those turnovers did not happen, our forwards looked powerful and direct and edged the forward contest, Scotland would have only scored pens and we would have scored try after try. Yes this is a Maybe. but 22 turnovers however you put it is 22 attempts to do something. If we would have won, i wonder what the press would be saying? GIve him time… it will work12 Go to comments
Better not be some progressive crap. If it’s got a rainbow in it I’m supporting a new team5 Go to comments
Why do I have the sinking feeling, that this will end up being an unmitigated disaster. The excuse sounds like some woke verbal porridge. And to think, that some creative agency will rake in money for this fool’s-errand … money that should perhaps be spent elsewhere.5 Go to comments
Two thoughts, the plaudits for Borthwick across the game are typically for his character and specific coaching role rather than vision. Is he one job too senior. Next, what is being served up currently is tedious. Appreciate wins are important, but to me, the spectacle needs to be entertaining. It is not and has not been for 4 years.12 Go to comments
This is a never ending campaign of grip esegui which causes even more racism. These protesters should realise that most of them have blood from another ethnicity that they conveniently forget when needed. Remember all your roots and stop stirring up trouble which results in an environment where your whanau from all sides suffers.7 Go to comments
england under eddie jones were frightening. they won 18 tests in a row for christ sakes. eddie jones was peak england. never forget. 😂12 Go to comments
And who pays their way……..the redneck Govt I presume. This is racism at its worst by an ungrateful mob of numpties7 Go to comments
People outside of SA have no clue about the rugby renaissance / revolution that is happening at grass roots level in SA ever since Rassie was appointed. Coaching standards have dramatically improved across the board and the quality of rugby we are seeing on the school and university grounds is at times unbelievably good. The standard of play in the Varsity Cup competition is comparable to URC level and as a competition it is just an incredibly good entertainment event. This all contributes to why we are seeing 20k -30k and higher crowd numbers at these games. Elsewhere in the world, professional teams with multi-million dollar budgets struggle to get 5k - 10k attendance at their games whereas our top 100 schools easily get more than 10k every weekend. In just 1 week, the Bulls sold out two events they are hosting this year, the URC game against the Stormers, as well as the Test match against Ireland that sold out in just a few hours yesterday. I cannot wait to see our youngsters in action later this year int he U20 RWC being held in Cape Town. There are some players there that are already playing in the URC that I am excited to see in action wearing the Green & Gold 💚💛!8 Go to comments
Don’t leave out the details. What exactly is their grievance?7 Go to comments
No judgment on the political views of the players, they are allowed to have such opinions. But someone should tell them: National, New Zealand First, and ACT voters watch rugby too. Perhaps a fledgling competition that is trying to grow should avoid alienating half (or more than half) of their potential audience?7 Go to comments
> We wanted it to represent not just M?ori, but people of all races and cultures Except for “rednecks”, I guess. And I suspect that’s a generous translation. If they’re so concerned about Maori culture, why is a women’s team even doing a Haka?7 Go to comments
To compare Carter Gordon to Dan Carter sums up the whole article and the author’s rugby prowess… beyond laughable. Tah’s were very lucky and scores twice purely on Crusader's rookie mistakes, which everyone knows won't happen again. I’ve been a long time reader here, and the best thing this article did was to push me into signing up with the page, just so I can state the obvious. I guess any publicity after all is publicity!10 Go to comments
Remember what life was like before Eddie Jones? Welcome to your future England fans.12 Go to comments
LOL only 1 Chiefs player. i guess I dreamt their supurb play. Tahs to win the comp eh! Not from where I sit.10 Go to comments
Glad you’re not a selector, Ben.10 Go to comments
Unless they change their logo to a Tyrannosaurus Rex,l then they are wasting their time.5 Go to comments
Brayden Iose deserves a honourable mention, he was immense for the hurricanes.10 Go to comments
“..does not scale well digitally…” For goodness sake don't ask Wayne Shelford to come back and spearhead the exciting new PR initiative…5 Go to comments