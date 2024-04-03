Super Rugby Pacific takes: Tele'a world's best, Ratima must start
Round six of Super Rugby Pacific saw the Crusaders register their first win of the season over the Chiefs on Friday night to avoid going 0-6.
The Rebels shocked the Waratahs, the Brumbies trumped the Reds, while the Hurricanes laid down a marker with a dominant display against the Highlanders.
Here are five takes from the last round from a New Zealand perspective.
It’s just a matter of how many All Blacks for the Hurricanes
The scary part about the Hurricanes demolition of the Highlanders was how many points they left out there.
A number of try scoring opportunities went begging and they still put up 47 points. Once again the Canes dominated up front, highlighting the strength of their front row.
All Black prop Ethan de Groot was popped by Asafo Aumua early on, spilling the ball for a scrum, which subsequently led to a Hurricanes’ scrum penalty (against De Groot). That was the first sign the Highlanders were going to be in for a rough night.
Xavier Numia bagged the first try and Aumua had one later on. Peter Lakai and Braydon Iose once again shone, with Iose’s powerful carry fuelling front foot ball all night.
The question now becomes ‘how many’ Hurricanes will be picked in the All Blacks after a 6-0 start to the season. Jordie Barrett, Cam Roigard (if fit later this year), Tyrel Lomax are certainties.
Numia, Iose, Lakai, fullback Ruben Love, winger Kini Naholo are all genuine bolter candidates. TJ Perenara and Brett Cameron are recall options.
There are plenty of options for Scott Robertson who wear the swirl.
Mark Tele’a is the world’s best wing
The Blues’ winger bagged a hat-trick, a rather simple one against Moana Pasifika, but Tele’a’s remarkable rise over the last year has crept up on the world and it’s time to recognise his place at the top of the global pecking order.
It was only last year that the 27-year-old became a regular in the Test side, at an age where All Black wingers are usually hitting their expiry date. Tele’a scooped the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award in the process.
After winning the Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne, which featured a deadly move on Marika Koroibete one-on-one on a try assist for Rieko Ioane, Tele’a said he didn’t yet feel settled in the All Blacks environment. He has continued to maintain his high level of play for well over a year now.
The shifty finisher has proven to be one of the most difficult players in world rugby to bring down, routinely beating five or more defenders against the best defences. He has 29 in six games for the Blues this season. He’s like a modern day Joe Rokocoko, built with more size.
The Springboks had never conceded a try in a World Cup final until Tele’a danced his way through three or four before finding an offload for Beauden Barrett.
Tele’a is in the same league of elite wingers as Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe and France’s Damian Penaud and there is an argument to be made he is number one based on attacking production and the strength of his game in multiple areas.
Losing Roigard stings for the All Blacks
Cam Roigard was on fire in the first half against the Highlanders, sniping around the rucks and preying on tired defenders. He was instrumental in Lakai’s try, combining with forwards in that channel to spark the break. A pinpoint 50-22 was an expert piece of skill.
In terms of the Hurricanes’ title aspirations, TJ Perenara looks in fine touch on return from injury and can definitely help fill the void. In terms of the All Blacks, Roigard was on track to be one of the top two options for Scott Robertson which complicates matters.
Blues halfback Finlay Christie has been floated as the top contender however he has not been reliable so far in his international career.
In his role off the bench for the All Blacks in 2023 he had execution issues. He got pinched by Kwagga Smith for a late try at Mt Smart, he was charged down during a key moment in the final.
His form is perhaps best described as shaky and certainly hasn’t been convincing. He is a contender but certainly by no means the favourite.
Noah Hotham showed for the Crusaders on Friday night that youth is not a reason to overlook selection. He produced a match-winning performance with two try assists and offered a spark that Willi Heinz has not.
Cortez Ratima and Folau Fakatava have been on form this year and produce more zip than Christie, offering more with ball-in-hand.
Aaron Smith was 23 when he made his All Blacks debut in 2012. The All Blacks should be looking again for an explosive halfback who will peak in 2027.
Crusaders rush D finally has some bite
The Crusaders’ defence was instrumental in their win over the Chiefs, finally bringing some heat to force the Chiefs backward and pressure young first five Josh Jacomb.
Early in the first half the Crusaders set the tone. Dallas McLeod trapped Etene Nanai-Seturo a long way behind the gain line as the Chiefs tried to go wide early. McLeod and Aumua continued that impetus to rush hard and catch the Chiefs using too much depth.
The Chiefs were going backwards frequently and forced to wave the white flag with kicks. The defence wasn’t perfect, Emoni Narawa scored after the Chiefs found a way past the outside rush, but it did enough.
Cullen Grace scored a try after a turnover forced by Sevu Reece jamming in on the opposite side. Johnny McNicholl profited with a killer intercept of Josh Ioane for his second try.
A number of young Crusaders players stood up, hooker George Bell whose throwing has been atrocious, lock Jamie Hannah in a rare start and halfback Noah Hotham who ignited play with urgency, quick taps and fast decisions around the ruck.
Ratima must start for the Chiefs
The Chiefs issues without McKenzie are well-known, but the team certainly looked better in the second half with Cortez Ratima on the park.
They were down 27-12 when he came on the field in the 5oth minute, and won the last half hour 14-10.
The first attacking set with the reserve halfback on was unprofitable, with the Chiefs getting close before being repelled. Ratima found himself under pressure from the Crusaders’ counter-ruck.
But on their next attacking launch it took two phases to score with Ratima involved providing quick ball after Quinn Tupaea’s crash run on first phase. From there, he grew into the game, dancing around defenders at the ruck and sniping at half-gaps, before scoring the next try himself backing up inside.
There is minimal difference between Xavier Roe (98.8 per cent) and Ratima’s (98.4 per cent) pass accuracy, but the latter poses more of a threat with ball-in-hand.
His five tries in six appearances, from just three starts, show his dynamic running game which features instinctual support play on the inside.
With Roigard’s injury, it is imperative that Ratima takes the starting job at the Chiefs permanently in order to push for selection for the England series. Of the two No 9s, he has a real shot.
Comments on RugbyPass
The guy opitimises what it is that makes the all blacks as great as they are. No doubt in years to come will celebrate yet another legend oc the game. It happens frequently.3 Go to comments
Very simple, follow what we have been doing since Rassie took over in 2018. If Kolisi cant be the face of the team, he can definately give his input on the field, so Can Eben, so can Handre, its been like that a while. Kolisi admitted to Vermeulen calling a number of the shots when he was unsure, there is nothing wrong with that, cause a captain will make all the calls and decide himself, a leader will discuss with his team and decide together.2 Go to comments
Foster experienced the roth of abs fans through inconsistency and dropping winning percentages . The message to foster here was an unequivocal unacceptable response. As a fan I wouldn’t be happy with rassys trial an error rugby. He was practicing his strategy right up and including wc games. Just a miracle the saffas lifted the trophy.15 Go to comments
Ratima reminds me of Sid Going1 Go to comments
Certainly a different world from the amateur days. Colin Meads just went back to the farm when his career was over. Pro sport has opened so many opportunities to set yourself up while enjoying all the highlights that go with it. Injury, rehab and endless training take some of the gloss off that.3 Go to comments
What do think of Craig Evans, from your part of the world, Nick ? I saw him last year refereeing one of the URC games in SA, thought he was very good then. He was one of the RWC refs too ??37 Go to comments
First off, I had heard talk about ruck clock so wanted to watch the game before reading this article. After the first charge down and try I paid a bit more attention to the ruck ball as that try was just caused by a lethargic half and kick. What I noticed is Pearce is not calling the countdown correctly, he only started the clock once the caterpillar started, but Saints were so bad at it they caterpillar was always late. The ball was available before the first dude joined the ruck, and their half went well past the 5 sec clock multiple times. Now, I don’t know if that is just bad refereeing or a weakness in Saints play that was catching him out constantly. I also thought Pearce was a bit timid after he said he didn’t want to award scrums (that that is a problem, is a problem). I’m not sure if I would have picked up on that from other teams if I wasn’t trying. I also note a Sarries coach pointed out exactly the need to arrive early enough, so I wonder if they were in Pearce’s ear before the game about Saints weakness. On the article, I’m not sure it changed things much during the game, the 9’s still seemed to get their kicks away fairly well (try example he was right on the money), but I have no comparison not watching other games. It did seem like they were less comfortable. I was more concerned with this two very influential decisions late in the game. I don’t think the yellow should have been penalized at all, the pass was just delayed too long the wrapping arm got in the road. And what was the other, it might have been the immediate following taking out of the defender by the center cut, which caused Sarries wing to come in and leave a hole. Possible one for the tmo that. Enjoyed the conversion hurry up that, its something I’ve seen more and more often down here too, if done better. How did you see his scrum decisions going against the young Italian in his first game back Nick? I noted he let play go on on the far sideline, after he called tackle and no one released, then the ball become free and Saints were able to set and clear. Not too sure that balance is right to be fair, but certainly on the right side. Game wise it can be tough matching a previous weeks great performance, and they did look a tad off on attack, but I thought the difference in this game was each backlines defence strategy and execution. Rush D missing a few crucial reads versus a nice smothering D, which oddly enough can put a bckline off their timing quite well (eg NZ v Ire). Wouldn’t be surprised to see Sarries dominate the stats other than scrum pens. Also good to see some positive vibes from the North after BoK got lambasted for his attitude in the World Cup.37 Go to comments
Well said and I think the Wallabies will show immediate and marked improvement.2 Go to comments
What a load of BS. A story to fit the narrative. Now its ‘only the RWC matters’ after SA win the LOTTO Cup due in large part to good fortune and 50/50 refereeing interpretations. Now Rassie has a ready made excuse for not winning RC titles or losing against Ireland, or any team. because he will say “I was experimenting for the RWC 1/2/3/4 years away”. Try telling football fans that the European Championships or Copa America dont matter as long as they win the World Cup. Over history, the All Blacks and Springboks earned their reputation as the behemoths of rugby union because EVERY Test mattered. For NH teams the 5N/6N mattered, and the Grand Slam even more so. But a win vs Boks or All Blacks was treasured even above that. How convenient that the “88% team” is the same team that has beaten Boks 3-in-a-row and 8 of the last 12. But Rassie disrespects those Tests now as ‘experimenting players for RWC’. The incessant whinging by Springbok coaching staff and, obviously, their fans is what makes the neutral fan revere the All Blacks who not only go in to every Test as heavy favourites but play with an attractive ball-in-hand style. Luck will inevitably run out for SA and the hubris will invite large doses of overdue schadenfreude.15 Go to comments
Christie says he’s ‘so much more than English'. Yes, you people of mixed immigrant descent are so superior to your hosts.4 Go to comments
Good article on referees, and one in particular, and then the analysis on the Saints game. Thanks Nick. I had not seen the game, so had a look before commenting. The quality of the rugby is just sky high, and the one thing I pick out, in addition to all your points, is how very relaxed Pearce is, always calm, always in control, instructions and responses clear and concise. He is very clearly enjoying his work. That is one very good Northampton team. They conceded a fair number of turnovers early, but always had the defence to deny any significant advantage to Saracens. The other game I watched on the weekend was Toulouse and Pau, and was very impressed by the quality of rugby in both. The level of ambition very high, passing very accurate a high % of time, wonderful stepping/seam finding ability by players 1 - 15. Just exhilarating rugby to watch. The first try of the game by Pau was a thing of beauty. I would judge the quality of rugby in the Premiership/Top14/URC/Champions Cup is well above where we are in Australia and NZ atm.37 Go to comments
Well said Aurelie, your refereeing is excellent. Keep up the good work, You may get to ref the next Womens Rugby World Cup Final if the French fall at the wayside. There is really only one competitor and that is Aimee.1 Go to comments
Interesting and all these players are making their mark and I love to see all the nations improving. However, if you ask the main team, England, who else they would add to their team if possible, it is the raw speed of Jaz Joyce. The Red Roses have so much all round talent, they recognise that raw speed is the one thing it is difficult to counter.1 Go to comments
Different countries, different expectations. Foster did not deliver enough over four years to keep NZers happy, even if the All Blacks had have won the final he would still be known as the coach who lost back to back tests at home, lost a home series, first losses to Argentina etc. Other countries would have been happy with 68% win rate and making a WC final. I’d rather the All Blacks be consistently dominant rather than dominant for 7 weeks once every four years.15 Go to comments
Hi Brett, it would be tragic if jobs in Aussie rugby couldn't be found for Cheika and Friend.1 Go to comments
He’s looking pretty flash. Would like to see him in a black jersey.1 Go to comments
Siya is our captain. He’s 32 years old and there are a lot of hungry guys coming through. He’s probably got another 2 seasons at test level and I’d like to see him remain captain for as long as he’s good enough to make the team.2 Go to comments
Good luck…Theyrecgoing to need it. I dont think the elderly silverblack 7s will make the playoffs1 Go to comments
It’s been class to see him get a proper run of games injury free & build some form, and blimey his ceiling on performance is high, it’s still unknown how good he can be because he always got injury setbacks which always tend to affect the most explosive athletes. But he’s really showing what he’s made of now, and still only 23 ! Proper chuffed for him . Come on you saints !2 Go to comments
Ollie Blyth Lafferty shows promise.4 Go to comments