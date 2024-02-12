Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine
The RugbyPass Round Table writers answer the big questions ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season. Ben Smith (BS), Finn Morton (FM) and Ned Lester (NL) weigh in on a range of topics and make their predictions for the season.
Which teams will be the best and worst Kiwi sides?
Ben Smith: The Crusaders have long been the benchmark for the entire competition under Scott Robertson, but they have looked off the pace in their pre-season fixtures.
Yes, it’s only pre-season but without Richie Mo’unga, the best player in Super Rugby for about seven years straight, the Crusaders are officially in re-build mode under Rob Penney. Other key losses include strike weapon Leicester Fainga’anuku and stalwart lock Sam Whitelock.
The best side will be decided between the Blues and Chiefs, with the Auckland-based club looking the best so far in pre-season. The Blues have looked slick in Japan with a host of young players gelling under first year coach Vern Cotter. The new version of Caleb Clarke looks in ominous form with a slimmer frame adding more speed.
Last year’s runners up Chiefs are expected to be strong but have lost a number of key players. Sam Cane is on a sabbatical, Brad Weber and Brodie Retallick have gone overseas. They still have a strong young pack with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, and a star-studded backline with plenty of strike power in Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa.
The Hurricanes are potentially going to be the worst of the Kiwi sides with only one true star player in Jordie Barrett. After receiving a pre-season shellacking from the Highlanders, it does not look promising. Ardie Savea will miss the entire season on sabbatical and they have a new head coach.
The Highlanders look like they’ve improved from last year’s disastrous season. Some young homegrown talent combined with some smart signings, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Tanielu Tele’a, poses a threat to the other sides.
The Canes and Landers will fight it out to avoid being New Zealand’s worst performing side.
Finn Morton: Every Super Rugby Pacific squad looks a little bit different in 2024. With legends departing and youngsters eager to forge their own legacies, now is the time to stand up and be great. But when it’s all said and done, the Chiefs will reign supreme.
The Clayton McMillan-coached Chiefs fell painfully short of championship glory last time out – the fairytale end to a practically perfect season wasn’t to be. With the best forward pack in New Zealand leading the way, the lethal halves combination of Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie will work wonders as they’re unable to unlock the very best of a star-studded backline.
But when there’s a winner, there must be a loser. No, that’s not referring to the ‘runner-up’ in the New Zealand conference necessarily, but rather the heavily-favoured hare who will fall well short of expectations, hype and history.
The Crusaders are the hare that will lose badly in the race against the Chiefs. Without the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock, Leicester Fainga’anuku and coach Scott Robertson, this team will struggle to establish their own identity – as seen in spurts during their Northern Tour to Munster and Bristol.
In the absence of Mo’unga, coach Rob Penney must turn to unestablished playmakers Taha Kemara or Rivez Reihana – at least until Fergus Burke returns from injury. With a backline that may include the likes of Ryan Crotty and Manasa Mataele, with all due respect, the Crusaders will struggle to keep up with the flair and youth of their Kiwi foe.
Ned Lester: Championship pedigree is so often forged in the throws of a devastating loss, and for the Chiefs, they’ve earned their stripes and have now claimed the favourites tag to win the competition.
The squad were on fire in 2023, and the confidence of going nearly undefeated over 18 weeks mixed with the sourness of being pipped at the final hurdle is a potent concoction, ripe for going one step further. Out of all the Kiwi teams, the Waikato squad are the best placed to replace their departing All Blacks, with a small army of quality locks to step in for Brodie Retallick and a hot contender for All Blacks duties in Cortez Ratima to replace Brad Weber.
The absence of Sam Cane will be noticeable but at least partially obscured by the continued growth of Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson, however after boasting the strongest reserve unit in the competition in 2023, the team’s losses will be most felt in the final 20 minutes, and that is a concern to their title aspirations.
On the flip side of that coin is the Highlanders, a squad that waved goodbye as 16 players walked out the door following the 2023 campaign. 16 players. That’s a lot.
The team’s improvement in performance from their first pre-season match (a 36-28 comeback win over Moana Pasifika) to their second (a 52-19 thumping over the Hurricanes) was impressive, while simultaneously implying the need to keep pre-season results well within pre-season context – given it was the Hurricanes’ first crack of the year.
The young Highlanders looked enthused, hungry and capable of finding their dangerous runners via their two quality playmakers at 10 (Ryhs Patchell) and 12 (Sam Gilbert), but a sustainable recipe for success has got to be considered some time away for the team yet.
Which teams will be the best and worst Australian sides?
BS: You can’t go past the Brumbies as Australia’s best side after consistently putting up winning seasons year after year. They’ve lost halfback Nic White to the Force and Pete Samu to France but they have the best pack by far.
Allan Alaalatoa, Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rod Valetini, the Brumbies are stacked where it matters. Flyhalf Noah Lolesio has returned after a short stint in France, while there is enough quality out wide with Len Ikitau anchoring at centre.
The Waratahs should be able to challenge the Brumbies as the next best Australian side. The Brumbies have the edge up front but the Tahs have more talent in the backs, with halfback Teddy Wilson an exciting prospect to challenge Jake Gordon. Mark Nawaqanitawase was the Wallabies’ best player last year, while Max Jorgensen is a prodigious talent at fullback.
The Rebels have put together an impressive roster with Wallabies in Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, and discarded wing Filipo Daugunu. Australian Sevens and U20 outside back Darby Lancaster is a real weapon. The Gordon brothers should progress another year with Mason joining Carter in the top squad. There is enough there to compete with the top Australian sides but they are probably the third best.
The Queensland Reds and Western Force will likely battle it out to avoid being the worst Australian side. The Force just don’t have enough world class players in the tight five while the Reds are in that same boat.
FM: It would be an incredible upset if the ACT Brumbies don’t rank above the other four Australian Super Rugby Pacific sides at the end of the regular season. While veterans Nic White and Pete Samu have left to pursue other opportunities, the core of the squad remains largely the same.
But Ryan Lonergan holds the key. Lonergan, who was included in Wallabies’ squads last year but never took the field, will need to step up without Nic White to call upon. Not only will Lonergan do that, but a potential Test debut could be on the cards under new coach Joe Schmidt.
Noah Lolesio, Tom Hooper, Corey Toole and Andy Muirhead are all also backing up this season. This is a team that will not only take pole position out of the Australian sides, but the Brumbies are a very real chance of winning it all this season. You can screenshot this.
At the other end of the Australian standings will be the NSW Waratahs. How the mighty have fallen. While it’s important not to read too much into pre-season results, there’s something undefined about the Tahs. The battle between Tane Edmed, Will Harrison and Jack Bowen for the No. 10 will be interesting, and all three men could very well get a run in 2024. But that hypothetical chopping-and-changing at one of the rugby’s key positions is not a good omen – it’s a concern
Angus Bell and Langi Gleeson will spearhead the makings of a solid forward pack, but the strength of the Waratahs’ schedule will mean that they likely struggle.
A trip to Brisbane to face the Reds in a State of Origin-esque grudge match is a tough start to the campaign, and it doesn’t get any easier with three matches against Kiwi opposition on the bounce. From there, the pressure will only continue to build. The Tahs will struggle this season, unfortunately, whereas the Brumbies are ready to push on for glory.
NL: Success is bred in culture, and the Brumbies have Australia’s best. The prospect of being resigned to an eternity of semi-final eliminations – at best – has Stephen Larkham’s men, along with the general Australian rugby public, desperate for a taste of finals footy.
The various X-factor players the team possesses can damage any side in the competition, but what the Brumbies really need in the big games, what’s really their bread and butter, is execution in the nitty-gritty aspects of the game. The patience, relentlessness and composure to cross the t’s and dot the i’s, while the hopes of so many rest on their shoulders will likely define the team’s success in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Western Force brought in some quality names over the offseason, but none that are in their prime. Harry Potter and Ben Donaldson might well prove that statement wrong, but the age profile of the newcomers tends to be either 24 and under or 33 and over, which isn’t exactly a recipe for immediate success.
Comments on RugbyPass
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).42 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable7 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!1 Go to comments
It's been so long since he had anything vaguely positive to say about anything other than himself that anything perceptive he might have to say is lost amongst the background noise of moaning. He's like a professional grumpy old man. One of the few things that are actually more boring than watching the current England side’s attack is hearing this dinosaur wang on and on about it. England aren't great right now and haven't been for a while but they could win every match by 100 points for the next 12 months and he’d write a 1500 word pinion piece about how the kit man was no good at reverse parking.2 Go to comments
I’m obviously happy tuilagi, martin, and cowan-dickie are back fit, but i wouldn’t pick any of them to start martin i would have on the bench; cowan-dickie i would have in the wider squad but not ahead of theo dan; and tuilagi i would leave out entirely martin had one incredible game at the world cup, but i don’t know if he’s proven himself as a regular test starter. cowan-dickie i just think doesn’t offer quite as much as theo dan, and i do find it disheartening than borthwick still doesn’t trust dan to play more than token minutes. tuilagi is probably our best currently available option at 12, but he won’t be when lawrence is fit, and by the summer i expect him to also be behind seb atkinson, dan kelly, and fraser dingwall in the pecking order, so it makes more sense to stick with dingwall for the time being.3 Go to comments
£100 says there will be a cracking atmosphere on Saturday week.2 Go to comments
After the France game and the Ireland game, it was nice hearing the kiwi accents during the POTM awards. Didn’t seem bizarre at all.5 Go to comments
Referee got it right according to the letter of the law. Had it been given the other way though nobody except France would have complained and even some French supporters might have conceded logic prevailed. In a funny sense it didnt matter what the referee decided. Either way there would be a case for the decision.7 Go to comments
To say it was a low quality game was a bit harsh. Sure both teams spurned chances and werent accurate at times but it was really entertaining and to be honest the quality was of an international standard. Just because its not the quality of a match between the All Blacks and Ireland doesnt mean its low quality. It was just average4 Go to comments
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️5 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..7 Go to comments
Erm I think they would be blue cards in Football but we see what you mean1 Go to comments
“Like with Martin, Borthwick said that…..” Wow - I’m not English but even I know that’s dreadful grammar…..3 Go to comments
“She said she looked up to see Beale holding his p*nis and shaking it up and down while saying “suck my dick”” And they say the age of romance is dead….1 Go to comments
Oh dear Colin’s Anthony timmyboy eentwee Your comment are just dumb!! If you look again you will see ford steps to the side and stops, he is still stopped when dyer reaches the ball, dyer runs past the ball then another player Elliot dee arrives Ford having moved to the side is still stood still, he has not begun his approach. At no time does he move in any direction towards the ball. He is stood still. As for time wasting? Another dumb comment! You are entitled to take the full minute, with two men in the bin you would have to be super stupid to take it quickly. As dan bigger said “A master class from ford with the boot in the last 20 minutes won the game. If you want a quicker game speak to welsh front row, they were complicit in messing up virtually every scrum with their usual kidology I never thought despite the chaotic nature of the game that England would lose, wales were going backwards with the ball In the last 10 minutes. Reffell was immense9 Go to comments
Ah give him time. To become such a consummate petulant, tiresome whinger as Sexton developed into takes years to perfect.5 Go to comments
I'm not Scottish and believe Scotland were robber and actually won the match. Love seeing France struggle after having to listen to 2 years of them toting themselves as the best in the game. Never had an issue with French rugby until this world cup watching all the bitter fans booing teams and refs after their knock out. Bunch of whinging babies.1 Go to comments
An interesting article with a lot of well made points. But whilst we all want to see the BIP as much as possible if all that happens whilst it’s in play is just more kick tennis then I'm not sure it would help……the overriding need is for players to become more adventurous the example of Quins was well made with all the players alert to the possibility/probability that they could run from anywhere. Watching England when a player makes a break it seems to be a surprise to the other 14 and consequently support is often missing which IMO can only be because they have a rigid game plan drummed in.42 Go to comments