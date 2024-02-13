Springbok Women to face Spain and the USA as part of European tour in March

Springbok Women have announced that they will travel to Europe to compete in a series of training sessions and fixtures this March.

An initial squad has been named for a training camp in South Africa before the travelling squad is announced in due course.

The Springbok Women are set to take part in training sessions against Scotland and Wales before heading to Spain to compete in a Test match in Valladolid on Saturday 23 March.

The squad will then travel to London to face the USA before returning to South Africa at the end of March. They will then compete in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in May, which they won last year.

Taking place in Madagascar, the competition is an official qualifier for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 with the highest-placed team earning a place in the competition.

The defending champions secured their place in last year’s WXV 2 competition with their first-place finish and will face Cameroon, Kenya, and hosts Madagascar again this year in search of a place at RWC2025.

Louis Koen has named a 32-player squad for an initial 10-day alignment camp in Cape Town before the European touring group is announced.

Among those included in the squad for the 10-day camp, Nomsa Mokwai is keen on striving to reach RWC2025 after missing out on a place in the squad for RWC2021.

Mokwai, who is a professional nurse working in the emergency department at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town, said: “I really want to represent the Springbok Women at the World Cup, that is something I have always dreamt about.

“I was very disappointed when I missed out last time around, but that is in the past. For now, it is about showing the new coaching staff that I can add value and be a significant squad member.”

The versatile forward attended the previous camp after working a 12-hour nightshift and described how the challenges of combining her medical career with rugby motivate her to pull on the Springbok jersey again.

“Yes, coming straight from that shift into a lineout session was not the easiest, but again, that just adds to the determination to play for the Springboks again.”

The 31-year-old made her international debut in 15s at the 2019 qualifying tournament for RWC2021 having already played for the Springbok Women’s Sevens. Since then, she has earned four caps and is hungry for more.

“When I missed out on the New Zealand trip, I felt that I still needed to play at a high level,” she said.

“I joined the San Clemente Rhinos and we played, amongst others, a match against the Springbok Women just before the WXV tournament last year, and it did not go too bad.

“When the squad re-assembled for the new season, I was called up by coach Louis and I am enjoying every minute of it, even if it means losing out on some sleep,” she said with a smile.

Springbok Women Training Squad:

Olwethu Kasibe, Hlomla Puzi, Amahle Nyoba (all EP Queens), Mary Zulu, Tayla Kinsey (both Hollywoodbets Sharks Women).

Macaela Samboya, Veroeskha Grain, Chuma Qawe, Nompumelelo Mathe, Nokubonga Siko (all Sanlam Boland Dames).

Rumandi Potgieter, Jakkie Cilliers, Sanelisiwe Charlie, Micke Gunter, Vainah Ubisi, Sinelitha Noxeke, Anathi Qolo, Nkhumishe Malatse, Byrhandre Dolf (all Bulls Daisies).

Roseline Botes, Asiphe Mayaba, Asiza Mkiva, Nolusindiso Booi, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Nomsa Mokwai, Alicia Willemse (all DHL Western Province).

Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen, Piwokuhle Nyanda (all Mastercard Golden Lions Women).

Sikholiwe Mdletshe (Free State Women), Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies), Samantha Els (unattached).