Springbok Women to face Spain and the USA as part of European tour in March
Springbok Women have announced that they will travel to Europe to compete in a series of training sessions and fixtures this March.
An initial squad has been named for a training camp in South Africa before the travelling squad is announced in due course.
The Springbok Women are set to take part in training sessions against Scotland and Wales before heading to Spain to compete in a Test match in Valladolid on Saturday 23 March.
The squad will then travel to London to face the USA before returning to South Africa at the end of March. They will then compete in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in May, which they won last year.
Taking place in Madagascar, the competition is an official qualifier for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 with the highest-placed team earning a place in the competition.
The defending champions secured their place in last year’s WXV 2 competition with their first-place finish and will face Cameroon, Kenya, and hosts Madagascar again this year in search of a place at RWC2025.
Louis Koen has named a 32-player squad for an initial 10-day alignment camp in Cape Town before the European touring group is announced.
Among those included in the squad for the 10-day camp, Nomsa Mokwai is keen on striving to reach RWC2025 after missing out on a place in the squad for RWC2021.
Mokwai, who is a professional nurse working in the emergency department at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town, said: “I really want to represent the Springbok Women at the World Cup, that is something I have always dreamt about.
“I was very disappointed when I missed out last time around, but that is in the past. For now, it is about showing the new coaching staff that I can add value and be a significant squad member.”
The versatile forward attended the previous camp after working a 12-hour nightshift and described how the challenges of combining her medical career with rugby motivate her to pull on the Springbok jersey again.
“Yes, coming straight from that shift into a lineout session was not the easiest, but again, that just adds to the determination to play for the Springboks again.”
The 31-year-old made her international debut in 15s at the 2019 qualifying tournament for RWC2021 having already played for the Springbok Women’s Sevens. Since then, she has earned four caps and is hungry for more.
“When I missed out on the New Zealand trip, I felt that I still needed to play at a high level,” she said.
“I joined the San Clemente Rhinos and we played, amongst others, a match against the Springbok Women just before the WXV tournament last year, and it did not go too bad.
“When the squad re-assembled for the new season, I was called up by coach Louis and I am enjoying every minute of it, even if it means losing out on some sleep,” she said with a smile.
Springbok Women Training Squad:
Olwethu Kasibe, Hlomla Puzi, Amahle Nyoba (all EP Queens), Mary Zulu, Tayla Kinsey (both Hollywoodbets Sharks Women).
Macaela Samboya, Veroeskha Grain, Chuma Qawe, Nompumelelo Mathe, Nokubonga Siko (all Sanlam Boland Dames).
Rumandi Potgieter, Jakkie Cilliers, Sanelisiwe Charlie, Micke Gunter, Vainah Ubisi, Sinelitha Noxeke, Anathi Qolo, Nkhumishe Malatse, Byrhandre Dolf (all Bulls Daisies).
Roseline Botes, Asiphe Mayaba, Asiza Mkiva, Nolusindiso Booi, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Nomsa Mokwai, Alicia Willemse (all DHL Western Province).
Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen, Piwokuhle Nyanda (all Mastercard Golden Lions Women).
Sikholiwe Mdletshe (Free State Women), Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies), Samantha Els (unattached).
Comments on RugbyPass
I am English, but I believe Ford was rightly charged down. He had stepped back, then stood for at least 5 seconds before a slight move to his left. Opposition players all watch his kicking routine and technique and know when he is going to actually start his run-up to kick. Ford lost out because he was trying to eke out more seconds off the two-players sin-bins. I like Mark 30 second max time once the tee is on the pitch. Check how quick a conversion is when the try-scoring team needs another score to win.6 Go to comments
Yes, it’s probably the right suggestion to scrap the charge down altogether; it adds nothing to the game. Pity we didn’t hear these voices saying the same thing after the Ramos/Kolbe incident6 Go to comments
I don’t follow your argument here. You think charge downs should be scrapped because….? It makes life easier for the ref? I can’t see any other reasoning in your article. Following to absurdity, why not scrap all the rules. Then we don’t need a ref at all? Or… you know… why not just accept the rules are the rules and play the game. Ford messed up. Kolbe made an incredible impact on the game. It all adds to the drama and the spectacle.6 Go to comments
Firstly Bath would have to be insane to derail the squad building they've been doing and the progress they've been making by selling one of their key attacking players. Secondly OL has played all his best rugby at 13 and it would be a shame if his club career was hindered with the same limited “big fella must be an inside centre” logic that has dogged his test experience so far.2 Go to comments
Great news. Let the artists play total rugby. Not even sure this will increase the number of tries because the players will be more tired and then will make more mistakes. That’s what rugby is about.3 Go to comments
Why do we have so long on the shot clock? Thirty seconds is more than enough. The spectators at Twickenham paid a lot of money to watch 80 minutes of rugby but were presented with long periods of inactivity caused by kickers determined to take every second of the allowed time to take their kicks, minutes of waiting for scrums to form only for them to be reset again and teams taking forever to form the line outs. A possible solution for the conversion fiasco would be that only 30 seconds maximum is allowed from the point when the referee deems that the kick can be taken ( ie the ball is in the right place, the opposition is behind the goal line and the kicking tee is available to the kicker). At that point, the referee calls “time on” , blows the whistle and raises his arm to alert all players that the game has resumed and that the kicker now has 30 seconds to place the ball, and take the kick. After 20 seconds, the referee drops his arm which signals to the opposition that they can now charge the kicker, whether the kicker has started his run up or not. They are not allowed to charge the kick under any circumstances until 20 seconds have elapsed. If the penalty was awarded before 80 mins, but the kicking process is not completed before until after the 80 mins is up, then the game restarts and carries on until the ball next goes dead. The result would be a faster game, kickers forced to have the skill to kick promptly, the opposition given a chance to punish slow kicking and prevent kickers killing exciting games by running down the last two or three minutes, and I think create an exciting spectacle for the crowd6 Go to comments
No amount of platitude nonsense written by the bin juice supremo of rugby hacks can deflect from the fact that Scotland were, once again, cheated out of a victory by at best incompetence, but I fear worse, a non-articulated bias lying with officials who go out of their way to play to the advantage of larger unions. I do truly hope Berry and whoever the indecisive TMO were don’t cop the horrible online abuse we’ve seen reported in the past - But I do think they need a public dressing down by world rugby, or at least Townsend, for their reckless inability to do their job despite having an abundance of technology to do so. Alas, if fans see action being taken, they might want to stay fans of the sport and not becoming online trolls.6 Go to comments
“Ireland play beyond the second receiver (essentially stringing together more than two passes) on 15.2% of their phases. Only England and Italy also reach double figures and nobody tops Ireland’s tally. Yet, they play wider than 10m on just 50.6% of their phases which is fewer than both those teams.” Seems like a very odd choice of stats to pair. 1) Clearly at least 70% of phases that go wider than 10m contain at most one pass, so you wouldn't necessarily assume there to be a significant correlation between the two figures. 2) 10m isn’t very wide. Teams that go wide to wide aren’t those that regularly go 11m, they are those that semi regularly go 30+ metres. (2) can be inferred from (1). When have you ever seen a scrum half fling a long pass to a crash option and thought you were watching a team spread it wide?2 Go to comments
“For balance, we include only games against Argentina, Fiji, and south Africa at the World Cup” Thats not very balanced. Samoa and Japan are much closer to Wales and Italy's level than South Africa is. England are playing just as defensively now as they did at the world cup. I am glad about that, because I want England to win.2 Go to comments
Interesting piece. Didn’t one of the German teams qualify for the Challenge Cup a few years back, but were banned from taking part because their owner also owned one of the Top 14 sides?1 Go to comments
It could also have the knock-on effect of increasing fatigue and opening up more space (similar theory to higher ball-in-play time). Appreciate this may be more of an issue in NH rugby but good to see it being trialled and hopefully will be rolled out if a benefit to the game as whole.3 Go to comments
Louis is very popular at The Stoop, sad to see him go but excited to see him in the Azzurri blue one day!1 Go to comments
I am a ‘Saders fan, but Ennor is injured, Reece is coming back from injury. No matter, I would not see the ‘Saders rolling over and playing dead. Whether they will be good enough to make it to the very top, has to be seen, I for one I hope they do. BTW, when Dan Carter and Taylor and Colin Slade all left about the same time it was pretty bad - there was just one youngster, inexperienced and untested coming through. That was Richie Mo’unga. So it’s not that bad I rckon2 Go to comments
+36 This was poor from Italy, in their last two meetings Italy managed to put points on the board, keeping the score to +14&+16 are they going backwards?2 Go to comments
Spot on perspective 👌 Insanity; trying the same thing with same players over and over again expecting different results👊1 Go to comments
Silly nonsense about the Saders. If preseason form is the metric as suggested in this article, didn’t the Chiefs get belted in their first match? Plus, I don’t think the Saders won many if any preseason games under Razor did we? Not to mention we left behind 10 All Blacks, all fit. Codie Taylor Tawaiti Williams Joe Moody Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Ethan Blackadder Sevu Reece David Havili Braydon Ennor Will Jordan And 5 other players nursing injuries: Finlay Brewis Fergus Burke Zach Gallagher Corey Kellow Brodie McAllister Bring it on.2 Go to comments
Typical Northern teams, looking for ways to slow the game down. There was already zero kick tennis in SRP anyway. This law just affirms what we already do. Play positive rugby.3 Go to comments
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).55 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable8 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!2 Go to comments