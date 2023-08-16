Watch: South Africa's new Kolbe-clone JC Mars stuns England U18

South Africa U18 have added more misery onto England rugby with a 33-19 win over the England U18 side in Paarl.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was schoolboy rugby prodigy JC Mars, a local product out of Paarl Boys 1st XV, who ignited South Africa U18 from the back with electrifying play.

England opened the scoring through lock Junior Kpoku but it didn’t take long for South Africa to hit back, with winger Scott Nel finding Mars with an audacious behind-the-back flick pass.

The fullback produced a deadly right foot step reminiscent of Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe to beat the cover defence and run around to score under the posts.

England struck back almost immediately when centre Nick Lilley hit a gap and went over untouched to restore a 14-5 lead.

Another counter-attack launched by Mars caught England short down the left side and centre Gino Cupido finished off the long range score with a weaving run backing up inside.

Mars once again demonstrated his lethal running game after fielding a kick around halfway before stepping lock Kpoku with his left foot this time. The sharp cut left the lock clutching air while Mars raced upfield again.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same possession, left wing Cheswill Jooste scooped up a loose pass and broke away through England’s defence beating six players with a scintillating burst of pace.

His try gave South Africa the lead for the first time which they would not reliquish, despite England scoring next to close the gap to 21-19.

Captain and No 8 JJ Theron bagged the first try of the second half through a pick-and-go which extended the lead to 28-19.

A brilliant piece of skill by right wing Scott Nel with fifteen minutes remaining put the result beyond doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

A break down the left side from around halfway was finished by Nel after he grubbered through in behind the last man and recieved the perfect bounce to dive over and score.

The score remained 33-19 as South Africa U18 secured the win in the final round of the International series after earlier going down to France U18 37-24.