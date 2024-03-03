Simon Raiwalui: 'Straight in the fire, I've been around the world'

Simon Raiwalui ticked a bucket list item last weekend, attending an Ireland home match in the Guinness Six Nations. Memorable moments are a now regular occurrence for the 49-year-old. He brilliantly guided Fiji last October to their first Rugby World Cup quarter-final appearance in 16 years and is now in the early months of a globe-trotting role with World Rugby.

His job title is a mouthful: HP pathways and player development manager – competitions and performance. It’s quite the change from Test team head coach.

Dressed in trademark flip-flops and shorts despite the spring-time chill in Dublin, he was in his element the other day when RugbyPass caught up with him to talk about his new global rugby role and, of course, to reminisce about his wondrous short time in charge of the Fijians, a job he only took months out from France 2023 after Vern Cotter exited.

Fiji became everyone’s second favourite team until they themselves were humbled at the finals by Portugal, and that legacy wasn’t lost on Raiwalui in the first week of his month-long trip to Europe.

“I have actually bumped into more Fiji fans since I have been in Dublin, walking to work and going through the streets, people coming up and asking for photos,” he quipped. “They think it’s quite strange that someone is going around in flip-flops and shorts and with the big beard, you’re pretty recognisable.”

He sure is. We’ll have more later about Fiji’s magical World Cup and what it did for the profile of the sport in the Pacific and beyond. First, though, let’s get the lowdown on Raiwalui’s World Rugby mission.

He’s delighted that a new Pacific Nations Cup has just been confirmed, a six-team tournament played over five weekends that will culminate in September with semi-finals and a final in Japan.

“Having been involved with the Pacific for the last 30 years those rivalries are still there. They are pretty strong, they’re pretty ferocious. We’re brothers in the Pacific, but when we play we go to war so those natural rivalries are there.

“But it’s being inclusive as well, bringing USA, Canada and Japan into that market so that we can create those rivalries as well moving forward. We have obviously got familiarity with each other but the more we play this tournament, the more it’s in the public eye, those rivalries will grow.

“Long term for everyone, the content is the key, getting those matches. Those markets we are playing the finals in (Japan and then the USA in 2025) are big markets and we are trying to drive opportunities there.

“Obviously, the more content you get in each country the better, it’s just going to help with growing the game, more participation, more matches at home where they are getting their home content and that has always been a difficulty in the past.

“You had July where you had your matches, maybe one was away, but this just gives you certainty to plan for the future, that long-term security that the regions have been looking for.”

It might not be immediately perfect for the Island nations. The games will happen in the southern hemisphere player release window but multiple Fiji, Samoa and Tonga players are contracted in places such as France and the UK.

“That’s the southern hemisphere window, there is a release window there,” he explained. “It’s going to be the first year, so there will be some difficulty. It’s up to the unions and the clubs to negotiate with the players and the clubs just to make sure (they are available).

“Obviously, players in the northern hemisphere have got contracts, so it is just working on those relationships. All the unions are working towards that as we speak to make sure everything is in place; it’s a new tournament so there will be hiccups the first year but what an opportunity for those regions to get consistent competition at a high level.”

Raiwalui is loving his multi-faceted World Rugby brief. “Straight in the fire,” he chuckled about how busy he has been since starting. “I have been around the world. I’ve been down to New Zealand, through the Pacific a few times, up to America with the Anthem, and in Dublin now on a European tour for a month.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. You learn by being immersed within the teams, within the cultures, within the regions, so I’m loving it at the moment. Sometimes the body clock doesn’t know which way is up and which way is down but enjoying the role so far.”

Let’s scratch the surface, what is Raiwalui looking to achieve in the long run? “I’m in charge of high-performance pathways and player development, I look after the franchises that World Rugby have within their interest, looking after the pathways to the international teams.

“It’s about growing the game, making sure the best talent is being identified and the best talent is being developed through so we are getting those teams with the best players at the best pinnacle events. One of the goals for World Rugby is to continue to grow the World Cup, to continue to grow the game, but also to grow the competitiveness in those pinnacle tournaments.

“My job is to get out to the different regions, make sure their pathways are aligned with what they want to do with their national programmes, whether it be age-group through to franchise through to the national team. In the end, it’s having the best players playing at the best times and getting the best results – we want every team to be competitive at the World Cup.

“Being with Fiji you’re focused on what’s best for Fiji rugby, their teams and the players. But I have a vested interest in the game; I love the game, what it has given to me, what opportunities it has provided for me.

“It’s not just a game, we’re a family in rugby so being able to invest and provide for multiple regions, all the regions and teams and try and help them get to where they need to be or where they want to be is a huge honour for me. I’m very proud and humbled to be given the chance to fill this role.”

What is his first impression of this global rugby melting pot? “Pasifika I’m pretty familiar, with Fiji and with the Drua. The growth within the Pacific and getting things right within the pathways, getting that is the hardest, just making sure that talent gets to where it needs to be for the national teams and playing at those pinnacle events.

“Getting to America with the Anthem was a great opportunity to see a new market and a growth opportunity for the game in the US. It’s in its infancy at the moment as a new franchise but everything is starting to align up through the pathway. We’re very excited about what could ultimately be achieved in that region, with the pinnacle events coming up in the future.

“And then coming up to Europe, I’m going to Portugal and Spain after Dublin and London and it’s interesting to see what’s going on there. Portugal, the darlings of the World Cup, played some beautiful rugby. Unfortunately, it was against us.

“I remember analysing them through the tournament; they were one of the most consistent teams. It wasn’t just against us, they played some really beautiful rugby. So we just want to see that market.

“And then finishing off the year I will be doing a lot of workshops, getting down to South America, hopefully to Africa, and just making sure I touch all the bases around the world and making sure they are getting the care and assistance that is needed.”

The creation of the Anthem is especially intriguing. It was January 19 when USA Rugby and World Rugby announced a strategic partnership to launch a new MLR expansion club in Charlotte. Six weeks later, they make their debut in the league when they host 2023 champions New England Free Jacks this Sunday at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a huge project, a very short runway, but I have got experience of that with the Drua,” explained Raiwalui. “It was a little bit longer but not much. They have done really well with facilities, they have put a team together.

“It’s a very young team that is obviously going to have its challenges but what a great opportunity to have a team geared towards your national team, your pathways, giving opportunities for young players from the United States to say, ‘Here’s an opportunity for me, I can aspire to be a part of the Anthem, part of the MLR, get up to the US Eagles team and represent my country at the World Cup’. The USA is a really exciting market; we’re very excited to see how the development goes in the next couple of years.”

The recent World Cup, in the eyes of Raiwalui, was an example of what a great tournament is. “It was a great event, what a World Cup should be. 100 per cent. You’re having teams from outside the normal top 10 competing in every match with some really great results.

“With more investment, more time, more development, those teams are only going to get stronger and we are going to have more competitive World Cups. There is negativity out there but it is a great game that gives so much to so many people. If we just keep pushing through I can only see growth in the future.”

Including Fiji. Reaching the 2007 quarter-finals was an achievement that wasn’t built on but their former head coach believes the legacy of 2023’s run to the last eight will be healthy. “There are a few things different,” he suggested.

“Fiji has the Drua in place now, a franchise that was the missing piece in the pathway. Quite often from U20s to U23s talent was lost, talent went overseas, talent stopped. Now there is a pathway for up to 50 extra players per year in the pathways. Not only players, staff, management, medical, S&C all growing as well.

“As a franchise, if you grow you all come up together and that is going to give consistency. Tournaments like the PNC are going to give consistency, consistent competition at a high level. Everything is there for consistent success in the future. I’m confident. With those things in place, there is long-term success within the region.”

Raiwalui couldn’t be prouder of what was achieved at France 2023. It was mid-July when he sensed Fiji were in a great spot, their training camp on the islands concluding with a spontaneous march up the Sigatoka sand dunes in which the players were joined in a huddle and singing together on the climb.

“The place where we trained is emblematic of Fijians. Most teams go there to find out where you are and do a bit of soul-searching. At the end of the training, it was organic between the players and the staff. They decided to do one extra rep and they came up the hill together, linked arms and singing together.

“As a coach being there and seeing that happen organically, not pushing anything, was a very proud and humbling moment and you say, ‘Yeah, we’re on the right track here’. When you start to do things like that you know the team is in a good place.”

Nine weeks later they were upsetting Australia in Saint-Etienne. “The match against the Wallabies was a huge one for us. Getting to the World Cup after a long journey, after a couple of months of training, everyone just sacrificing to be with the team, and actually just making it to the launch of the World Cup was a really proud moment.

“Seeing the boys in their suits and just being there, I kind of got emotional a couple of times. But there were so many times off the field, on the bus, after training where you could just see the family that we had built, the relationships that had been built between the players. As a head coach, you see that and you can’t be prouder.

“We expected to perform well. We came in as a group as we set our standards. I told the boys I wanted us to reconnect to our people, I wanted to reconnect what it meant to the white jersey, what it meant to play for Fiji and to go and express ourselves.

“We made it as simple as possible and the boys stuck to it. They had a journey that they understood and they bought into it and when you have that and you do certain things well, you will have success. We would have loved to have gone a little bit further in the World Cup but we had some great results along the way and I’m proud of everyone involved.

“The whole campaign the support grew. One of our goals with the Fijian team was to invest back into the country so they would invest in us as supporters.

“We went out and made sure we met with the people, lived with the people, made sure they thought we were investing in them and they invested in us in the World Cup and it grew. Fiji became everyone’s second favourite team (around the world). That was because we were open and wanted to be celebrating.”