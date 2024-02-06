Servat: France have found solutions to problems exposed by Ireland

France assistant coach William Servat has not been perturbed by his side’s record loss to Ireland in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations, and has insisted they know how to remedy their problems.

Les Bleus looked a shell of the team they have been over the past few seasons as they were comprehensively beaten by Ireland 38-17 in Marseille on Friday, albeit with 14 players for much of the match following Paul Willemse’s yellow and red card combination.

Speaking to France Rugby after the loss and in preparation for their trip to Scotland this week, the former hooker assured that the coaching team have already resolved the issues that were flagged by the reigning Six Nations champions.

“We worked a lot on details,” he said (translated by Google).

“Particularly around our different cells without dwelling on the project in general. After Ireland, we spent time together and we saw that the solutions were there. We know how to change all that. There is no negative pressure, just the desire to do well. We must use this match as a new experience.”

One area that the Frenchman has pinpointed as an area in which they must improve is the ruck speed. France have set the standard in recent years, alongside Ireland, in playing the game at a high tempo, courtesy of a monstrous pack crashing into rucks and Antoine Dupont steering the ship.

Being without Willemse’s imposing frame for much of the match contributed to France’s pedestrian pace at times and their inability to generate any momentum. Of course, Dupont’s absence was also very noticeable as France’s ruck speed was significantly slower than it usually is.

Despite this eye-opening loss, Servat says that the squad have remained “strong”- a squad that has seen seven new players added to it this week.

Drastic changes in the way France play are unlikely though, even though there are new members to their coaching staff. Given the success they have had in recent years, Servat says that his colleagues still trust the players and that it would be a “mistake” to change too much.

“A new staff is in place, new players have joined this group,” he added.

“The Scotland match will be prepared with the scars of Ireland but our group remains strong. We have a principle of trust in our players. We cannot sweep away everything we have put in place over several years, that would be a mistake.”