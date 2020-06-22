6:16am, 22 June 2020

Scotland hooker George Turner has committed his future to Glasgow Warriors by signing a new contract with the club. The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to keep him at Scotstoun, becoming the latest player to agree new terms with the Warriors.

Turner joined Glasgow from Scottish rivals Edinburgh in January 2018 following a loan deal, and has made 46 appearances for the club to date, scoring nine tries.

The hooker, who was part of Scotland’s Rugby World Cup squad last year, has also earned nine international caps, managing an impressive return of five tries.

“I have been at the club for three years now and I’m really enjoying it,” Turner said.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay for another couple of years and I’m fortunate to be part of such a great club.

"The squad, the facilities, and coaches are great, and we play a really enjoyable brand of rugby where you can express yourself and try things. This is a great environment to be a part of and it has really helped my development. "Over the next few years I am looking to push what I can do as far as possible. "The last few years have been cut short for me, with various injuries and this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. I don't think I have reached my best rugby yet and I can't wait to get back on the pitch to show what I can do." Turner's re-signing with Glasgow was secured by head coach Danny Wilson prior to the lockdown coming into effect in March. He follows the re-signings of scrum-half Ali Price, centres Nick Grigg and Pete Horne, winger Ratu Tagive, back-row players Rob Harley and current co-captain Ryan Wilson, and fellow hooker Grant Stewart, in committing their futures to the club since January 2020. Wilson has also brought in Scotland and British & Irish Lions second row Richie Gray, from Tolouse, and Argentina international prop Enrique Pieretto from Exeter Chiefs over the same period. "Knowing George from my time with Scotland I've watched him progress to become an established international hooker," Wilson said. 'I went to Europe earlier in the year, two times between January and March and had discussions with a few different people around what could happen going forward'https://t.co/hZeFMwp2NQ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 22, 2020 "He is a really exciting and dynamic player with an attacking prowess. "Equally, in defence he is extremely physical and provides plenty of big collisions. "I'm thrilled George has committed his future to the club. I enjoyed working with him at Scotland and I look forward to, along with the other coaches, to bring the best out in him."