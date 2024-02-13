Scarlets sign Stormers flanker Jarrod Taylor with immediate effect

Scarlets have announced the immediate signing of Stormers flanker Jarrod Taylor, who will feature at Parc y Scarlets “for the remainder of the current season and beyond.”

The 22-year-old met his new teammates on Monday before the move between United Rugby Championship clubs was announced. He joins a Scarlets side who sit in 13th place in the league ahead of a visit from reigning champions Munster on Friday.

Taylor had been playing Currie Cup rugby for Western Province, scoring four tries in six starts.

The South African’s new head coach Dwayne Peel said: “Jarrod is a player who has impressed us with his performances in the Currie Cup and has an outstanding pedigree in South African schools rugby.

“He is an abrasive player, with and without the ball and is strong in the contact area. He will add to the young group of back-rowers we already have at the club.”