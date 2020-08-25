Scarlets have added to their pool of scrum-half resources with the signing of Will Homer. The 24-year-old is a former England U20s international who spent four years at Gallagher Premiership side Bath and two seasons in the English Championship with Jersey Reds.
He will battle it out with Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy and Dane Blacker for the No9 jersey at Parc y Scarlets. Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney said: “Will is a highly-rated scrum-half with pace and a real eye for the gap. He will add another option to an exciting group of nines we already have here.
“There is going to be a lot of international rugby in the coming season and we expect Gareth to be away for long periods so it is important we have options in all positions. It has been great to have Will here with us and he has settled in well to the group.”
Homer represented England at U18s and U20s level where he played in the same side as new Scarlets centre Johnny Williams. “I’m delighted to have this opportunity with Scarlets,” he said.
“I was looking for a new challenge after enjoying my time at Jersey and when Scarlets got in touch I jumped at the chance. There is a huge amount of quality here at scrum-half and I’m looking forward to challenging for the shirt.”
Some highlights from my two seasons (2018-2020) with @jerseyrfc ??
Big thanks to @RugbyCreator for being so efficient and helpful in putting this together for me. I highly recommend! https://t.co/o8pgn6Hd1n
— Will Homer (@LummyHomer) July 8, 2020
Scarlets restarted their delayed 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 campaign last Saturday with a comprehensive 32-12 Parc Y Scarlets win over Cardiff and they now visit Dragons next Saturday in their final regulation-game of the shortened season ahead of their September 19 Challenge Cup quarter-final trip to Toulon.
They still retain an outside chance of PRO14 semi-final qualification, knowing a win at Rodney Parade and defeat for second-place Munster versus Connacht can reverse the current placings.
The PRO14 is back! After a weekend of much-needed action, @OwainJTJones assessed five players who caught the eyehttps://t.co/K4QG3vAMSL
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 23, 2020
