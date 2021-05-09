6:40am, 09 May 2021

The Scarlets look likely to sign Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana from the Western Force, according to the BBC.

Capped 39-times for Los Pumas, Lezana signed for the Australian Super Rugby side, the Western Force, last December, by way of the Jaguares. The 6’2, 104kg back row played 46 times for the Argentinian Super Rugby side, who were left in limbo due to the pandemic.

The 27-year-old will help fill the gap left by the departing Jac Morgan and as potential cover for injuries to Josh Macleod (Achilles) and James Davies (concussion).

Jim, Andy, Fez and Shanks react to the 2021 Lions squad:

Last night Glenn Delaney stood down as head coach.

“Today I announce that I will be leaving the Scarlets,” Delaney said on www.scarlets.wales. “It has been a great pleasure to coach this fantastic club.

“It has been the most difficult of seasons with the global pandemic creating many challenging issues that the staff and team here have dealt with incredibly well. I leave with great memories of two wonderful years out West.

“We have enjoyed some great times, which in the first year we were able to share with the supporters being there.

“I won’t forget the European games away to Toulon, Bayonne and London Irish where the travelling support was simply unbelievable. Our Champions Cup match against Bath this season was one that I know the travelling faithful would have loved.

“I know that the club is in great hands moving forward into the new season and I wish it nothing but the best.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the great staff and the outstanding playing group here at the Scarlets and of course the supporters. I’ve loved every day working with you all.”

Dai Flanagan takes over on an interim basis as head coach and will lead the team for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup.

