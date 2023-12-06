Saracens statement: The signing of Logovi’i Mulipola
Saracens have revealed they have signed former Samoa international Logovi’i Mulipola to help them overcome a mid-winter front row injury crisis. It was last week, when hosting a virtual media briefing to discuss the decision by Owen Farrell to take a Test rugby sabbatical from England duty, when the London club’s boss Mark McCall explained his team’s lengthening concerns at prop.
“Marco Riccioni is going to be out for some time with a neck injury. Eroni Mawi picked up a calf injury at the weekend which looks like it will be a lengthy injury as well,” he said at the time.
Saracens went on to lose last Saturday at home to Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership and having since flown to South Africa for next Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup opener versus the Bulls in Pretoria, they have confirmed the short-term addition of Mulipola.
The prop, who was immediately registered to feature in the tournament for Saracens, had been a free agent since exiting Newcastle after the 2022/23 season.
A statement read: “Saracens are pleased to announce the arrival of Logovi’i Mulipola on a short-term loan deal. The Samoan international, who has a wealth of Gallagher Premiership experience, has joined for three months with a crucial period of Premiership and Investec Champions Cup action ahead.
“The prop, who can play at loosehead and tighthead, has joined as injury cover with the likes of Marco Riccioni, Eroni Mawi, Ollie Hoskins and Ralph Adams-Hale all currently on the sidelines.
“Mulipola, who was 33 caps for Samoa, has played for Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Falcons and Gloucester in the top-flight and will add significant power to the scrum.”
Saracens boss McCall added: “Logovi’i is a player with great experience and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Saracens shirt. He is already settling in with us in Pretoria and we are confident he will be a great addition to the group.”
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.Go to comments
Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins inGo to comments